India vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: India aim to start strong against unpredictable Windies

India vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After winning both the ODI and T20I series, India will aim to return home with another trophy as they lock horns in the opening Test of the two-match series on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led side will also begin their World Test Championship with the opening Test in Antigua. Returning to international cricket circuit after a gap of seven months, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will look to add some runs under their belt and maintain their dominance in the longer-format of the game. The Indian skipper has also hinted that it will be a great opportunity for the opening pair Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to fetch some runs, as they are expected to play in both the matches.

Advertising

In the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah returns to the side after being rested for the limited-overs. The bowler is most likely to be supported by Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav, who shared three wickets each in the practice match played at this venue. Apart from the trio, R Ashwin is another tweaker who might be included in the Playing XI because of his run-scoring abilities.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Advertising

DREAM XI PICKS based on current performance: Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah