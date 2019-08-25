India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Online: Kohli-Rahane aim to put India on drivers seat

Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Updates: India are on top going into day four. Even that would sound as an understatement as they lead by 260 runs with two more days to go. Earlier they bowled Windies out but not before Holder and the tail frustrated the Indians a bit. But Kohli and Rahane took charge in the final session and ensured that India marched ahead.

Not standing up to a challenge has become a “common thing” for West Indies’ top-order batsmen, lamented an “extremely disappointed” captain Jason Holder. Holder expressed his disappointment after West Indies were bowled out for 222 in reply to India’s first-innings total of 297 all out in their opening World Championship Test match. Follow India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4, live updates here.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 4: LIVE UPDATES

Squads:

India- Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

West Indies- Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Jahmar Hamilton

