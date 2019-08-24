Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Online: Indian bowlers look to bundle out hosts early

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Online: Indian bowlers look to bundle out hosts early

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Ishant Sharma starred for India with the old ball taking a five-wicket haul

India will look to get the remaining two wickets early on on day 3

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score: At the start of day three’s play, West Indies are trailing by 108 runs. Jason Holder will be hoping to pull off something similar to what Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma did on day two frustrate\ing the West Indies bowlers. The West Indies skipper will be looking for support from Miguel Cummins and Shannon Gabriel. On the other hand, Indian fast bowlers will look to wrap up the hosts’ first innings early in the first session.

The weather does not look promising at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. It is expected to rain later in the day. India will be looking to get a substantial lead. The top order will be under the spotlight after they failed to perform in the first innings. If rain does not play spoilsport, the first Test is unlikely to see the light of day five.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Score Updates:

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach

India: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

