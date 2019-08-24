India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Online: Indian bowlers look to bundle out hosts early

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score: At the start of day three’s play, West Indies are trailing by 108 runs. Jason Holder will be hoping to pull off something similar to what Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma did on day two frustrate\ing the West Indies bowlers. The West Indies skipper will be looking for support from Miguel Cummins and Shannon Gabriel. On the other hand, Indian fast bowlers will look to wrap up the hosts’ first innings early in the first session.

The weather does not look promising at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. It is expected to rain later in the day. India will be looking to get a substantial lead. The top order will be under the spotlight after they failed to perform in the first innings. If rain does not play spoilsport, the first Test is unlikely to see the light of day five.