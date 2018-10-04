India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs WI Live Score Online: India look to steady top order

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs WI Live Cricket Score: The only semblance Rajkot has with Australia, India’s next assignment on the calendar, is the green surface. Other than that, West Indies don’t offer the same challenge. Conditions will come to India’s aid and the prospective teams are far different. This West Indies series, starting in Rajkot, is an avenue to cement the top order as Virat Kohli himself admitted. But the green on the surface could well play in the hands of Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder with India resting their main seam bowling options.
Scarred by yet another overseas debacle, India will once again seek home comfort when they take on an inexperienced West Indies in a two-Test series starting here Thursday, aiming to get their combinations in order before the gruelling assignment in Australia. India have endured series losses in South Africa and England over the last nine months but have still managed to remain the number one side in the longest format. A comprehensive beating of the West Indies at this stage can only serve as a morale-booster to the Virat Kohli-led side which faces another stern test with the Australia tour beginning late November. (PTI)
Squads: India Final 12: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Prithvi Shaw to debut in Rajkot. That and many other talking points from India's opening Test against West Indies in our preview
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies tour to India. It starts here in Rajkot with the opening Test. Ahead of the Australia series Down Under, this is a weak preparation keeping India's losses against South Africa and England into consideration. Most of all, it is the top order that needs fixing. In terms of personnel, there is Murali Vijay or Shikhar Dhawan with Prithvi Shaw set to debut. Also rested are Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.