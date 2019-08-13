India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: India are likely to go into their World Test Championship opener with a four-bowler strategy as skipper Virat Kohli has already hinted on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies. A lively pitch was dished out in the last Test played here between the West Indies and England.

A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting. On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover. Follow live score and updates of day 1 here.