India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: India are likely to go into their World Test Championship opener with a four-bowler strategy as skipper Virat Kohli has already hinted on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies. A lively pitch was dished out in the last Test played here between the West Indies and England.
A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting. On paper, a batting line-up that has Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the ranks should be termed clear favourites but this West Indies team, led by Jason Holder, is no pushover. Follow live score and updates of day 1 here.
It's bright and sunny tonight
Hopefully the rain gods won't play spoilsport here in Antigua.
Hello and Welcome
It is time for the real Test. India will not take this tour lightly as Kohli and Co. will know that this Test series against West Indies has a lot to offer. It is India's first Test series of the Test championship and any signs of casual apporach can be detrimental for the visitors. Windies on other hand can be giant killers on their day and can cause a massive upset. Stay tuned for live updates.