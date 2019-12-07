Records broken in IND vs WI 1st T20I: Kohli scales a high, Williams hits a low

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the 1st T20I on Friday. (PTI Photo) India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the 1st T20I on Friday. (PTI Photo)

India chased down 208, the target set for them by West Indies in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad on Friday, breaking several records along the way. West Indies had set India an imposing target but Virat Kohli (94* off 50) and KL Rahul (62 off 40 balls) helped make light of the task. India eventually won by 6 wickets and 1.2 overs to spare.

208 – This is the highest T20I total successfully chased down by India. The previous record for this was a target of 207 successfully chased down against Sri Lanka in 2009. This is only the third instance of India chasing down a 200+ score in a T20I.

94* – Virat Kohli’s highest T20I score. While a T20I 100 remains elusive for the India skipper, he overtook his previous T20I best of 90* on way to his matchwinning knock.

60 – The number of runs conceded by Kesrick Williams in his 3.4 wicketless overs. This is the highest runs conceded by a West Indies bowler in a T20I match. The previous worst figure for a Windies bowler was Nikita Miller’s 0/56.

12 – Kohli won his 12th Man of the Match awards in T20Is, which is the highest for any individual in this format. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi also has 12 T20I Man of the Match awards to his name.

12 – The number of sixes hit by West Indies in their innings. This is the highest count for sixes hit by a visiting side in a T20 innings in India.

52 – Yuzvendra Chahal, with 52 T20I wickets, is now the joint highest wicket taker in this format for India, tied with Ravichandran Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah has 51.

