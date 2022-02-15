India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, first T20I of the three-match series: Flush with exciting talent and focussed on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India would be aiming to get its combinations right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning on Wednesday.

India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli’s swansong as T20 skipper.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16.

Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling strategies.

IND vs WI T20 Squad

India Squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad for T20 series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

When is India vs West Indies, 1st T20I?

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, will take place on Wednesday, February 15, 2022.

What Time does IND vs WI 1st T20 begin?

India vs West Indies 1st T20 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

What are the venues for IND vs WI 1st T20?

India vs West Indies 1st T20 will be played in Kolkata, India.

How To watch IND vs WI Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch IND vs WI Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.