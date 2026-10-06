India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

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Fresh from their 2026 Asian Games gold, India will look to carry the momentum into the T20I leg when they face West Indies in the first of a five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
The series offers India a chance to fine-tune their T20 combination ahead of a packed calendar, with the spotlight on how the side manages its batting order and bowling resources in the shortest format.
West Indies, fresh from their morale-boosting chase in the final ODI, will be keen to build on that result and test an Indian side that is still searching for balance. For the hosts, the T20I series is also an opportunity to blood newer faces and settle on a core group, even as the established names look to rediscover their rhythm in the format.
The remaining T20Is will be played in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on October 9, 11, 14 and 17.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs WI 1st T20I:
When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?
The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, October 6.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?
The first IND vs WI T20I will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.