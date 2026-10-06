India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

Fresh from their 2026 Asian Games gold, India will look to carry the momentum into the T20I leg when they face West Indies in the first of a five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The series offers India a chance to fine-tune their T20 combination ahead of a packed calendar, with the spotlight on how the side manages its batting order and bowling resources in the shortest format.

West Indies, fresh from their morale-boosting chase in the final ODI, will be keen to build on that result and test an Indian side that is still searching for balance. For the hosts, the T20I series is also an opportunity to blood newer faces and settle on a core group, even as the established names look to rediscover their rhythm in the format.