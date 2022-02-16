India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Updates: World Cup preparations begin from Kolkata

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Streaming Updates: The West Indies team, after a 3-0 rout in the ODI series against India will be up against the same opposition in their much-favoured format- the T20s when they take the field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first match of the three-match series. The West Indies team will now have the services of big-hitting Rovman Powell with the bat and would also have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Dominic Drakes available with the ball and their late order hitting prowess.
The Indian team on the other hand would be looking to carry on its merry way and the players, buoyed after getting some very handsome remuneration packages in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2022, will be looking to justify that by giving out some brilliant performances.
India opener KL Rahul and teammate Virat Kohli continued to occupy the fourth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC men’s T20 batting rankings released on Wednesday. No Indian featured in the top 10 of the bowlers and all-rounders’ list. (More)
Virat Kohli in T20I cricket in 2021: 0, 73*, 77*, 1, 80*, 57, 9, 2* | He has been consistent for Team India in the shortest format of the game with 299 runs in 8 innings, which also includes four half-centuries.
The Indian bowlers are on the mark.
Can Rohit Sharma and Co. clean sweep the Windies in the shortest format too?
Ishan Kishan is likely to get the nod but KL Rahul’s absence has given India an opportunity to revisit the Rohit-Kohli combination in the three-match series. First up would be the opening combination and who would be ideal to partner the skipper in the shortest format with his regular KL Rahul out with a left hamstring strain. More: IND vs WI 1st T20 Predicted Playing XI.
India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16. Rohit Sharma, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum, and also the bowling strategies. Stay tuned as we build up towards the live match.