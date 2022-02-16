India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Updates: World Cup preparations begin from Kolkata

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20I Live Score Online Streaming Updates: The toss will take place at half an hour earlier than the start of play.

Sports Desk
Updated: February 16, 2022 5:55:09 pm
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Streaming Updates: The West Indies team, after a 3-0 rout in the ODI series against India will be up against the same opposition in their much-favoured format- the T20s when they take the field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first match of the three-match series. The West Indies team will now have the services of big-hitting Rovman Powell with the bat and would also have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Dominic Drakes available with the ball and their late order hitting prowess.

The Indian team on the other hand would be looking to carry on its merry way and the players, buoyed after getting some very handsome remuneration packages in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2022, will be looking to justify that by giving out some brilliant performances.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Updates: The series between the two teams enters the shortest format at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

ICC men’s T20 batting rankings

India opener KL Rahul and teammate Virat Kohli continued to occupy the fourth and 10th spot respectively in the latest ICC men’s T20 batting rankings released on Wednesday. No Indian featured in the top 10 of the bowlers and all-rounders’ list. (More)

Virat Kohli in T20's 2021:

Virat Kohli in T20I cricket in 2021: 0, 73*, 77*, 1, 80*, 57, 9, 2* | He has been consistent for Team India in the shortest format of the game with 299 runs in 8 innings, which also includes four half-centuries.

Matchday Mood!
Bowlers hit the ground running at the Eden Gardens

The Indian bowlers are on the mark.

T20 fever is back in India

Can Rohit Sharma and Co. clean sweep the Windies in the shortest format too?

Who will be an ideal partner for Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan is likely to get the nod but KL Rahul’s absence has given India an opportunity to revisit the Rohit-Kohli combination in the three-match series. First up would be the opening combination and who would be ideal to partner the skipper in the shortest format with his regular KL Rahul out with a left hamstring strain. More: IND vs WI 1st T20 Predicted Playing XI.

Hello and Welcome

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16. Rohit Sharma, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum, and also the bowling strategies. Stay tuned as we build up towards the live match.

eden gardens Eden Gardens will host the T20I. (File)

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The CAB had requested to the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.

