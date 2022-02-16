India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Updates: World Cup preparations begin from Kolkata

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Updates.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Online Streaming Updates: The West Indies team, after a 3-0 rout in the ODI series against India will be up against the same opposition in their much-favoured format- the T20s when they take the field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first match of the three-match series. The West Indies team will now have the services of big-hitting Rovman Powell with the bat and would also have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Dominic Drakes available with the ball and their late order hitting prowess.

The Indian team on the other hand would be looking to carry on its merry way and the players, buoyed after getting some very handsome remuneration packages in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2022, will be looking to justify that by giving out some brilliant performances.