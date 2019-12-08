India vs West Indies 1st T20I: What is the score of IND vs WI 1st T20I?

India clash with West Indies in first T20I in Hyderabad (Source: AP) India clash with West Indies in first T20I in Hyderabad (Source: AP)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st T20I: India would be looking to put their T20I performances behind them when they take on the West Indies in the three-match series beginning Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the T20I series against Bangladesh played last month, the Rohit Sharma-led side conceded their first-ever defeat to their Asian neighbours in the format.

India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August. The hosts will also take confidence in the return of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Breaching the Indian top four — Rohit, K.L. Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer – would be a tough nut to crack for any bowling attack.

When is IND vs WI 1st T20I?

IND vs WI 1st T20I is on Friday, December 6, 2019. This is the first of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs WI 1st T20I?

IND vs WI 1st T20I is at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time is IND vs WI 1st T20I?

IND vs WI 1st T20I is at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 1st T20I on TV?

IND vs WI 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 1st T20I live online?

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

