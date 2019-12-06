India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli guides India to their highest-ever run chase

Both teams look to strengthen their side ahead of T20 World Cup Both teams look to strengthen their side ahead of T20 World Cup

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli brilliance nullified West Indies’ big score as his passion-induced innings helped India register their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket. Kohli remained unbeaten for 94 runs from 50 deliveries including six fours and six sixes. The Indian skipper had help from the other side. KL Rahul scored 62 runs from 40 deliveries and also became the third-fastest to 1,000 T20I runs. Rishabh Pant showed flashes of brilliance as well in the run chase with 9-ball 18 cameo.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the visitors with 56 runs from 41 deliveries, his maiden T20I fifty. Evin Lewis came close to his sixth T20I fifty but was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, West Indies continued to attack. Kieron Pollard and Brandon King scored 37 and 31 respectively. Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin helped West Indies finish well. A flurry of dropped catches and misfield cost India in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the T20I side. Bhuvneshwar gave 36 runs from his quota of four overs including a 17-run final over of the innings.