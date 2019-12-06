India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli guides India to their highest-ever run chase

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli brilliance nullified West Indies’ big score as his passion-induced innings helped India register their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket. Kohli remained unbeaten for 94 runs from 50 deliveries including six fours and six sixes. The Indian skipper had help from the other side. KL Rahul scored 62 runs from 40 deliveries and also became the third-fastest to 1,000 T20I runs. Rishabh Pant showed flashes of brilliance as well in the run chase with 9-ball 18 cameo.
Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the visitors with 56 runs from 41 deliveries, his maiden T20I fifty. Evin Lewis came close to his sixth T20I fifty but was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, West Indies continued to attack. Kieron Pollard and Brandon King scored 37 and 31 respectively. Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin helped West Indies finish well. A flurry of dropped catches and misfield cost India in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the T20I side. Bhuvneshwar gave 36 runs from his quota of four overs including a 17-run final over of the innings.
Highlights
Virat Kohli was batting on 26 runs from 25 balls in the 12th over and then he broke the shackles with a six off Jason Holder. Kohli accelerated at blinding speeds as he scored the rest of his 68 runs from 25 deliveries.
Virat Kohli hits a flat six over covers to win the match as India complete their highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket. Kohli walks back to the dressing room as India chase down the total with eight balls to spare. The Indian skipper registered his highest T20I score, 94 runs from 60 balls including 6 fours and 6 sixes.
Kieron Pollard pulls off a brilliant catch in his follow-through to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. Pollard introduced himself into the attack. Virat Kohli hit him for a six in the over. IND - 193/4 after 18 overs
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer play out Sheldon Cottrell's last over, not taking him on and knocking the ball around for singles. Cottrell gave just 24 runs in his quota of four overs and picked up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. India need 26 runs from 18 balls and Pollard has some thinking to do. IND - 182/3 after 17 overs
Rishabh Pant departs as he goes through with the lofted shot off Sheldon Cottrell's slower delivery. Cottrell bowls his last over. IND - 178/3 after 16.2 overs
Virat Kohli remembers the time Kesrick Williams dismissed him and celebrated it with his trademark notebook celebration. Kohli hits Williams for a six and enacts his celebration. Rishabh Pant hits him for a six as well. Kohli is pumped and the crowd is loving it. Kieron Pollard has no clue what to do. Another no-ball and the umpire asks Williams to bowl one more and finish his over. 23 runs from the over, a huge one. IND - 177/2 after 16 overs
Jason Holder errs again. However, Holder doesn't give many off the free hit delivery. Rishabh Pant plays two dot deliveries in the over, still a big one from West Indies' Test skipper. The target is within reach now. IND - 154/2 after 15 overs
Virat Kohli gets to his half-century with a flawless shot over long on. That one went deep into the crowd. 23rd T20I fifty for him. He followed it up with a boundary, a slice off the bat. IND - 149/2 after 14.2 overs
Rishabh Pant announces his arrival on the crease with a typical loft over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. There is no time to think here. Pant needs to get into action straight away as Virat Kohli is struggling to find boundaries regularly. That was in the slot from Khary Pierre and Pant dispatched it with disdain. IND - 139/2 after 14 overs
KL Rahul falls shortly after reaching his half-century. Rahul is absolutely livid with himself for playing a loose shot after hitting Khary Pierre for a six. IND - 130/2 after 13.3 overs
An eventful over. The first-ever no ball by a third umpire was called by Anil Chaudhary. KL Rahul got dropped by Brandon King. Rahul goes on to hit his seventh T20I fifty. He follows it up with a six off the last delivery, making up for missing the free hit delivery. IND - 123/1 after 13 overs
Virat Kohli gets a freebie from Jason Holder. Kohli gets under the bouncer and hits it over the fine leg boundary for a maximum. It was followed by a full toss flicked away for boundary. Kohli had a few words for the umpire as he asked for it to be called a waist-high no ball. 14 runs from Holder's third over. IND - 110/1 after 12 overs
Even KL Rahul is struggling to break-free now. 7 runs from Hayden Walsh's over including a boundary off Virat Kohli's bat through an inside edge. The required run rate is getting out of hand. IND - 96/1 after 11 overs
Just one boundary and four singles from Kerisck Williams' over, Kieron Pollard will not be concerned by that. Virat Kohli is still struggling to find boundaries. Kohli has scored run-a-ball here. India need a big over here as the required run rate nears 12 runs per over. IND - 89/1 after 10 overs
Just four singles and a wide from Jason Holder's over. Holder bowled it straight and full, not giving KL Rahul and Virat Kohli much to work with. His slower bouncer did the trick as well. Meanwhile, the 50-run partnership comes up for the second wicket. IND - 81/1 after 9 overs
Five wides, two boundaries. Khary Pierre makes a mess as India make their way back into this run chase. Virat Kohli looks in good touch as well after playing several dot deliveries. IND - 76/1 after 8 overs
KL Rahul is leading the run chase. Hayden Walsh into the attack and he concedes two boundaries in his first over against India. Virat Kohli gets a boundary as well. IND - 62/1 after 7 overs
KL Rahul becomes the seventh Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs. Rahul also becomes the joint third-fastest to the 1,000-run mark after Babar Azam (26), Virat Kohli (28) and Aaron Finch (29). Rahul hits another six. 9 runs from Khary Pierre's second over. End of powerplay overs. IND - 50/1 after 6 overs
Virat Kohli struggles early in the innings. Kohli has scored just a single from five deliveries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is trying to get the scoreboard moving. A six hit off the last ball of Sheldon Cottrell's third over. Cottrell had a few words for Kohli after the over. IND - 41/1 after 5 overs
Khary Pierre bowled a couple of wides and gave extra runs but bowled an economical over, topped with Rohit Sharma's wicket. IND - 33/1 after 4 overs
Rohit Sharma comes down the wicket and tries to hit Kharry Pierre over deep mid-wicket but finds the fielder with perfection. Rohit departs after scoring 8 runs from 10 balls. IND - 30/1 after 3.2 overs
Rohit Sharma took a hit to his forearm on the second ball of the over. KL Rahul fails to put away a bad ball as well. Sheldon Cottrell gets extra pace and bounce from the pitch as the ball flies over wicketkeeper Ramdin's head. Rohit finishes with a boundary using the pace of Cottrell. IND - 28/0 after 3 overs
It seems like KL Rahul is back to his old self. Rahul hits three boundaries from Jason Holder's first over. 13 runs from the over, the kind of over India wanted approaching this huge run chase. IND - 17/0 after 2 overs
Just four runs from the first over of the run chase. Sheldon Cottrell does well as he keeps the ball away from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's radar. Not an ideal start when chasing 208. IND - 4/0 after 1 over
4,2,6,1,2,2! It started with a half-chance put down by skipper Virat Kohli at long off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes off with a 17-run over. A disappointing day for India in the fielding department. We haven't seen so many errors from the Indian fielders for a while now. Jason Holder and Denesh Ramdin finish well scoring 24 and 11 respectively in 34-run partnership for the sixth wicket from 15 deliveries. West Indies post the second-highest total against India in India. WI - 207/5 after 20 overs
West Indies batting order has depth. Jason Holder hangs back in the crease and hits Chahar for a maximum straight over his head. Chahar registers third-most expensive spell in T20I cricket for India. 190/5 after 19 overs
Two new batsmen in the death overs, Virat Kohli will be happy with that. Yuzvendra Chahal finishes well. Another misfield in the outfield. This time, it is Deepak Chahar. Denesh Ramdin gets a boundary. He also becomes the joint-highest wicket-taker for India alongside Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets). WI - 178/5 after 18 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxes Kieron Pollard. The Caribbean skipper made room for a big shot but the ball goes through. Pollard departs after scoring 37 runs from 19 balls. Chahal turning things around on his own. The leg-spinner has dismissed Pollard five times in T20 cricket. WI - 173/5 after 17.3 overs
Shimron Hetmyer plays it straight down Rohit Sharma's throat at deep square leg. This time Rohit makes no mistake. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first wicket of the match. WI - 171/4 after 17.1 overs
Deepak Chahar barely did anything wrong in the over. There were three chances, all dropped in the outfield. First one was dropped by Washington Sundar but Rohit Sharma backed up well to save the boundary. On the next delivery, Rohit went for the ball wide of him and pushed it back into play after catching it as he was falling over. Next ball, he messed up a simple catch on the boundary as the ball bounced off his hand and went over the fence. Pollard makes it count by hitting a huge six off the next delivery. 17 runs from the over. WI - 172/3 after 17 overs
Shimron Hetmyer got a second chance as Washington Sundar lost the ball in the lights. Yuzvendra Chahal induced a leading edge off his bat but Sundar misjudged that one. The southpaw then hits Chahal for a six over long off and reaches his maiden T20I half-century from 35 deliveries. Hetmyer sure loves to play against India. 11 runs from the over. WI - 155/3 after 16 overs
Virat Kohli forced to bring back Bhuvneshar Kumar into the attack. Bhuvneshwar does well to stop the overflow of runs. Just three singles from his over. An excellent over under the circumstances as West Indies look to post a daunting total. WI - 144/3 after 15 overs
Few good deliveries from Yuzvendra Chahal followed by a loosener to Kieron Pollard. The skipper lofts it over long on for a huge six. 9 runs from Chahal's over. A big score on cards here. WI - 141/3 after 14 overs
Shimron Hetmyer continues to look for big shots. The first four deliveries from Ravindra Jadeja's over were in India's favour but Hetmyer scored a six and a four off the last two deliveries. A rare misfield from Virat Kohli on the last ball of the over. 12 runs from the over. WI - 132/3 after 13 overs
Shivam Dube into the attack and he takes a beating from Kieron Pollard. The Caribbean all-rounder hits him for a four and a six. Dube's short balls did not pose any threat to Pollard. 13 runs from the medium pacer's over. WI - 120/3 after 12 overs
Shivam Dube is introduced into the attack but he starts off on a poor note too. Pollard pulls him into the gap for four 2nd ball. The third ball is a short delivery. Pollard obliges by pulling this one for a mammoth six. 96 metres! WI 118/3 after 11.3 overs
Skipper Kieron Pollard comes in to bat after Brandon King's wicket. Shimron Hetmyer manages to get one boundary from the over. Six runs and a wicket from the over. WI - 107/3 after 11 overs
Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough for India. Brandon King comes down the wicket but was beaten by the pace of Jadeja as he missed the ball completely. King departs after scoring 31 runs from 23 deliveries. WI - 101/3 after 10.1 overs
Finally, Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. Shimron Hetmyer hits him for a huge six as well. Hetmyer dragged the ball pitched outside off stump hitting it a big distance. 10 runs from Chahal's first over. WI - 101/2 after 10 overs
Shimron Hetmyer goes back deep into the crease and hits Ravindra Jadeja for a massive six over long on. Bowling short not working for India. Nine runs from Jadeja's second over. WI - 91/2 after 9 overs