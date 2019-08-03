India overcome batting hiccups to beat West Indies by 4 wickets

India beat West Indies by 4 wickets in the first T20I in Florida on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India’s young bowlers breathed fire to restrict the home team to 95/9 in the first innings. Chasing the target of 96, India also lost regular wickets, but managed to chase down the target with 2.4 overs to spare.

A six from Sundar to finish the proceedings. We win the 1st T20I by 4 wickets in 17.2 overs 😎😎#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/y3SKQ82Qmj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2019

Toss: India won the toss and elected to field first.

Advertising

First Innings: India got off to a strong start as Washington Sundar provided the Men In Blue with a breakthrough in the first over. Things got worse for the hosts, as they lost Evin Lewis for 0 in the following over. Debutant Navdeep Saini made matters worse for the hosts as he picked two wickets in consecutive deliveries. Khaleel Ahmed also joined the party in the sixth over as he dismissed Rovman Powell for 4. Kieron Pollard and Carlos Brathwaite tried to revive the Windies innings as the pair added 34 runs for the sixth wicket. The Windies skipper was removed by Krunal Pandya, who took a sharp catch on his follow-through. Sunil Narine also couldn’t do much as he was removed by Ravindra Jadeja in the next over. Saini completed India’s clinical display by removing Kieron Pollard for 49 in the 20th over, restricting West Indies to 95/9 in 20 overs.

Second Innings: India lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings, as he was removed by Sheldon Cottrell for 1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tried to stabilise the Indian chase but Rohit fell right after the powerplay. Rishabh Pant also missed out as he was removed on a golden duck by Sunil Narine. Manish Pandey toiled for a while before he was cleaned up by Keemo Paul for 19. Cottrell then went on to dismiss Kohli in the very next over. Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja marshalled the chase towards the target then onwards. Washington Sundar clubbed the last ball of the match for a six for the winning runs.

Brief Scores: WI 95/9 (20) | IND 98/6 (17.2 overs)

The two teams will play the 2nd T20I at the same venue on Sunday.