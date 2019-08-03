India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Florida Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rain expected

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI), Florida Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: On their return to action after the World Cup exit in the semifinals, India begin their West Indies tour with a T20I match in Florida on Saturday.

India are without the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya as well as former skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are back in the mix after being sidelined from India’s 50-over World Cup plans.

With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games.

How is the weather in Florida?

According to Accuweather, Florida is expected to witness frequent rain as well as thunderstorm on Saturday, August 3. The match is expected to kickstart under a layer of clouds, if the prediction of the MET department is to be believed. According to the prediction, the cloud cover will be 95 per cent throughout the morning.

This means that there are high chances of a curtailed T20 game to get the series underway. A minimum of five overs a side will be required to constitute an official T20 game, anything less than that the game will be deemed no-result.