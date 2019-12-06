India vs West Indies 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India take on Bangladesh in three-match T20I series (Source: PTI) India take on Bangladesh in three-match T20I series (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: With some spots in the World T20 squad yet to be sealed, the Indian cricket team take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting in Hyderabad on Friday. With the return of Virat Kohli to the shortest format of the game, the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be aiming to cement their places in the squad in next year’s T20I World Cup auditions. [Read Preview]

The Indian pace attack looks menacing with the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. Shami last appeared in a T20I in 2017, while Bhuvneshwar returns to the squad after recovering from a muscle problem. Bhuvneshwar’s last T20 was against the West Indies in the Caribbean in August this year.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be looking for revenge after being dismantled by India 3-0 in their own home in August. Considered a very good T20I side, Kieron Pollard will look to lead from the front. With Nicholas Pooran ruled out of the first T20 because of a four-match ban for ball-tampering, the onus would be on Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer to guide West Indies batting line-up.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.

Dream11 picks:

Denesh Ramdin, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Kieron Pollard (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kesrick Williams

