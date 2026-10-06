India vs West Indies 1st T20 Playing 11: Wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s home debut to continue

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Playing 11 Today Match, Team Prediction, Full Squad, Players List, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Having won the three-match ODI series 2-1, India now face the West Indies in a five-match T20I series that starts in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Indian T20I team come into this match fresh off their succesfull campaign in the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer has settled into his role as captain of the side, having experienced a shaky start to the tenure after he was appointed as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav earlier this year. Iyer had started off with six defeats in seven matches as India’s T20I captain.

Since then, however, India have won their next nine matches on the bounce. The return of India’s T20I squad also means a renewed spotlight on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has played eight matches thus far in his fledgling career but Sooryavanshi is yet to play an international match in India. However, there is a high chance that India may keep him on the bench for this match as well, with Gambhir and Iyer choosing to go with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as their opening combination for their last home series against Afghanistan. Ishan Kishan came in at No.3.

India would be looking to make their all-rounders bowl more with the continued uncertainty around Hardik Pandya. This would mean that they could be playing only one of Prince Yadav or Mayank Yadav, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube both finding a place.

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India vs West Indies 1st T20I predicted XI:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph