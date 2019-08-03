India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, Ind vs WI Live Score: After World Cup exit, India aim for strong start

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After enduring another semi-final exit in the World Cup, Team India will hit the pitch for the first time when they lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will take this opportunity to prepare themselves up for the T20 showpiece event, which will be played in Australia, late next year.

With the fragile middle-order being exposed on numerous occasions during the World Cup, it is a great opportunity for Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer to prove their potential in the limited-overs series. Despite West Indies being ranked as one of the most dangerous side in the shortest format, India will go into the match as favourites.