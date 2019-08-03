India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After their semifinal exit at the World Cup in July, India begin their preparations for the T20I World Cup next year with a three-match series against West Indies, the first of which will be held on Saturday.

Captain Virat Kohli will lead India despite initial speculations, having his trusted deputy, Rohit Sharma by his side. India sports a full-strength squad except for the involvement of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will join the team before the Test series, beginning August 22. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have been rested, providing opportunities to new names like Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey.

The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side, although talisman Chris Gayle will be missing from the three T20Is. Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches due to injury with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell and Khary Pierre.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida in US.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.