Toggle Menu
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-1st-t20-live-cricket-score-streaming-online-when-and-where-to-watch-5875243/

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on West Indies in their first match after their World Cup exit in a T20I at Florida.

ind vs eng, cricket score, ind vs eng live score, live cricket online, ind vs eng live match, india vs england, live cricket score, live cricket streaming, world cup, world cup live, live cricket streaming, ind vs eng odi live score, india vs england live score, india vs england, india vs england live score, star sports live, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, live cricket streaming, india vs england odi live score, india vs england live streaming, ind vs eng live streaming
India vs West Indies 1st T20: India will look for their first win in their first post-World Cup match (Image source: Twitter)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After their semifinal exit at the World Cup in July, India begin their preparations for the T20I World Cup next year with a three-match series against West Indies, the first of which will be held on Saturday.

Captain Virat Kohli will lead India despite initial speculations, having his trusted deputy, Rohit Sharma by his side. India sports a full-strength squad except for the involvement of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will join the team before the Test series, beginning August 22. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni have been rested, providing opportunities to new names like Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey.

The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side, although talisman Chris Gayle will be missing from the three T20Is. Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches due to injury with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

Advertising

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell and Khary Pierre.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida in US.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Florida Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rain expected
2 England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls after fifty
3 ICC World Test Championship: Security delegation from Sri Lanka Cricket to visit Pakistan