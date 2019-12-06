India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Hyderabad Weather Forecast Report: Will rain play spoilsport again in Hyderabad?

India have won six T20I matches against West Indies in last 13 months. India have won six T20I matches against West Indies in last 13 months.

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st T20I, Hyderabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report: The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies cricket team has landed in Hyderabad on Monday for the first T20 match against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium scheduled to be held December 6, kicked off their campaign with practice sessions.

The Kieron Pollard-led team has come without Chris Gayle who has taken a break from international cricket. The pace attack, comprising Test captain Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, and Keemo Paul, also bowled under the watchful eyes of head coach Phil Simmons. While left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell, who skipped the game of football and had a taping on his left leg, looked in no pain going full throttle with the ball.

Talking about the challenge, skipper Pollard has said,”We are coming up against a harder opposition, we would be the underdogs and that’s fine but then again it is about going out there and executing and believing in your talent, once you do that anything is possible.”

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team players have also reached the city in batches. Some of the players are coming from a short break after the Bangladesh T20 series and few others are coming from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team India is scheduled to undergo their first practice session on Wednesday. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a selfie on Instagram in which he was seen with fellow teammates KL Rahul and Shivam Dube inside a flight.

Amid all the hype around the first match at Hyderabad, the rain on Monday night has caused some problems for the ground staff. The match was abandoned last time when India met Australia in October 2017 and the hosts HCA were criticised for the same. Although there were no rains on the match day, the previous day’s showers left the ground in unplayable conditions.

Match Day Eve in Hyderabad! It’s beginning to look a lot like Cricket! Preparations in high gear at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as West Indies fine tune for 1st T20I against @BCCI First ball on Friday 7pm (9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica). pic.twitter.com/ti9jrfyqjC — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 5, 2019

However, there was good news as there was no rain on Tuesday. The newly-elected HCA body, headed by former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin, is hoping for an improved weather in the next three days. For Azharuddin, it will be a big test as an organiser.

Pitch Report:

The Hyderabad pitch is known for its surprise elements as it has uneven bounce which helps bowlers. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first with the dew settling in the second half of the game. Interestingly, the Hyderabad pitch has witnessed a few world-class batsmen scoring runs for fun. All in all, a thriller is expected on Friday.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction

SCHEDULE:

T20I series: The Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is the West Indies with the series-opener in Hyderabad on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Mumbai (December 11).

ODI series: The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

SQUADS (T20Is):

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simomns, Keserick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr

