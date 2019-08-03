India vs West Indies 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs WI 1st T20 Match

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The two teams will play their first match after getting knocked out of World Cup 2019. This Indian T20I side is a relatively young side keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2020. In the West Indies side, T20 veterans Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine make a comeback.

Rishabh Pant is confirmed to feature in the playing XI. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to play three seamers in his side – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Khaleel Ahmed. Bhuvneshwar is expected to lead the Indian fast bowling attack. Kohli’s RCB teammate Saini will be making his debut if he gets selected in the playing XI. Shikhar Dhawan returns to the side after recovering from a fractured thumb during India’s World Cup game against Australia in June. There is a big question mark over the batting position of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Dhawan returns.

Seeing the weather conditions in Florida, captains will be inclined to have more seam positions. The weather forecast does not look promising as it is expected to rain.

Dream 11 picks: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Sheldon Cottrell

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: Josh Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.