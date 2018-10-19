India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co. start training in Guwahati ahead of 1st ODI

Indian players during a training session in Guwahati. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

With India set to play the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, skipper Virat Kohli and Co. began the training session on Friday. In the images shared from the official Twitter account of BCCI, the players were being seen involved in a “light warm-up” session. Kohli, who will return to India’s limited-overs squad after giving the Asia Cup a miss, was seen playing a game of keepy-uppy along with MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

After whitewashing Windies in the two-Test match series, the men in blue will look to carry forward the same momentum in limited-overs cricket to register another thumping victory.

The BCCI announced the squad for the first two ODIs on Friday last week, in which Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the team grabbed the headlines. With Dhoni struggling to score runs in the Asia Cup, Pant, who was brilliant with the bat in the longest format, has been added as the second-choice wicketkeeper in the team. After scoring his maiden ton in the 5th Test against England in September, Pant scored 184 runs in two innings at an average of 92, against West Indies, at a strike rate of 84.40.

With Hardik Pandya out due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja, who made a stunning comeback in the ODI format at the Asia Cup, was also given another chance by the selectors in the squad. After missing out on the Test squad, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also returned to the side.

India 1st & 2nd ODI squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav

Windies ODI squad: Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell

