India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant in line for debut in 1st ODI

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is in line for making his ODI debut for India as he was included in the 12-man shortlist team announced by the BCCI for the first ODI against West Indies. The 21-year-old, who impressed with his batting in the 2-Test series against Windies, was rewarded for his performance and included in the team along with the regular wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

The left-handed batsman scored 184 runs in 2 innings at an average of 92 in the longest format against Windies. The two half-centuries came just after he scored his maiden ton in the 5th Test against England at Oval. But despite his batting skills, Pant continued to struggle with his wicketkeeping, becoming the individual to give away 100 byes in the shortest amount of time. With Dhoni struggling to get runs in Asia Cup, the youngster has been seen as a viable option to replace him in India’s middle order.

Apart from Pant, Umesh Yadav was also included in the 12-man team, as he looks to play his first ODI since July, 2018. The right-armer was not included in the original squad for the first 2 ODIs but made his way due to Shardul Thakur’s injury. The seamer was impressive with the red-ball cricket, picking up 10 wickets in the 2nd Test and was adjudged man-of-the-match. Apart from Umesh, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed are the two other seam options named by India.

In spin department, Ravindra Jadeja, who impressed in the Asia Cup, was named in the team, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India 12-man shortlist team for 1st ODI against West Indies:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

