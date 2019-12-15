India hit by Hetmyer storm, West Indies go 1-0 up

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope added 218 runs for the second wicket vs India in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday. (AP Photo) Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope added 218 runs for the second wicket vs India in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Shimron Hetmyer set off the fireworks at the Chepauk on Sunday with a 106-ball 139 as West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the 1st ODI in Chennai on Sunday. West Indies chased down the target of 288 set by India with 2.1 overs to spare. This is the highest successful run chase at this venue.

West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams will now travel to Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI, which will be played on Wednesday.

First Innings: India were rocked by the early wickets of KL Rahul (6) and Virat Kohli (4) in the series opener after Kieron Pollard won the toss and decided to send in the home team to bat first. Sheldon Cottrell (2/46) was responsible for both the early blows. Rohit Sharma (36) combined with Shreyas Iyer to do some rescue work but the India opener was also dismissed in the 19th over.

Rishabh Pant (71) and Shreyas Iyer (70) took charge of the situation from this point onwards, playing a responsible partnership and also managing to keep the run rate at a decent level. Kedar Jadhav (40), with help from Ravindra Jadeja (21), Shivam Dube (9) and Deepak Chahar (6*), upped the run rate in the last 10 overs thought wickets came at regular intervals. India’s innings ended at 287/8 in 50 overs.

Second Innings: Deepak Chahar gave India a good start by dismissing Sunil Ambris (9) early on, but not many would have been prepared for what would follow this wicket. Shai Hope played the role of the sheet anchor as Shimron Hetmyer went wild at the other end. The pair added 218 runs for the second wicket, taking the West Indies score from 11/1 to 229/2. By the time India did manage to get Hetmyer’s wicket, the chase did not look as intimidating as it had been.

Nicholas Pooran came out swinging at No.4, with Shai Hope (102* off 151 balls) carrying on at the other end as West Indies timed the chase to perfection. The match was finished with 14 runs being conceded by Shivam Dube in the 48th over.

Gamechanger: Shimron Hetmyer’s 106-ball 139 was one of the best ODI knocks of the year. With Virat Kohi watching from close quarters, Hetmyer showed the world why RCB had been wrong to release him ahead of the IPL auction. The left-hander was lining up the Indian bowlers for attacking shots almost at will. His knock had seven sixes and eleven fours. He finally was caught at deep mid-wicket in the 39th over, as India finally managed to break the partnership between him and Shai Hope. However, by the time his wicket fell, the chase had been brought down to manageable proportions.

Brief Scores: IND 287/8 (50 overs) | WI 291/2 (47.5 overs)

