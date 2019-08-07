India vs West Indies 1st ODI Preview: Virat Kohli-led India look to sort out middle order woes

India will begin the three-ODI series as favourites after outclassing West Indies in all departments of the game in the recently-concluded T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan returns to the ODI squad after recovering from the thumb injury that eliminated him from the World Cup. The first ODI will be played on Thursday at Providence Stadium, Guyana, the same venue as the third T20I.

Advertising

With Dhawan opening alongside Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will return to the No.4 role. The team will have to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. Pandey failed to make a mark in the T20I series, scoring 27 runs in three innings. Iyer, on the other hand, did not get a chance in the T20I series and is raring to perform, after a successful stint for India A last month.

There could also be a toss-up between Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. The latter has been in good form of late with bat and ball, and might get a nod ahead of the 34-year-old.

The spin-twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are set to return after a break following the World Cup. Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya were picked in the T20I squad and passed with flying colours. In the fast-bowling department, Navdeep Saini is likely to make his ODI debut after an impressive debut T20I series.

Advertising

For West Indies, all-rounder Roston Chase is set to make his debut. Chase scored an impressive 84 against India A during their tour. The focus will be on Chris Gayle, who is back after a successful stint in the GT20 in Canada, leading Vancouver Knights. The West Indies batting lineup will depend a lot on wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope who was not at this best in World Cup 2019.

Squads:

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies ODI squad: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (c), Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach