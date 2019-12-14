IND vs WI 1st ODI Preview: Virat Kohli to continue rich vein of form against West Indies?

Ravindra Jadeja has 38 wickets from 26 ODIs (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja has 38 wickets from 26 ODIs (Source: AP)

After winning the T20I series 2-1, Virat Kohli-led India will take on West Indies in the three-ODI series starting Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India are currently at second place in ICC ODI Team Rankings with 122 points and have a chance to dethrone World Champions England who are at the top with 125 points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and West Indies have gone up against each other 130 times. India have won 62, lost 62, two ended in a tie whereas four yielded no result. The ratio is identical when India play at home as well. They have won 27, lost 27 whereas one ended in a tie. Playing in Chennai, the odds favour the hosts as they have won three out of four games. The last time these two locked horns in Chennai in an ODI was in 2012.

KOHLI’S UNMATCHED RECORD

Kohli became the highest run-scorer against West Indies on the Caribbean tour earlier this year going past Pakistan’s Javed Miandad. The Indian skipper has scored 2,146 runs from 35 innings at an average of 76.64 including nine centuries and 10 half-centuries. The 31-year-old scored two centuries on the trot on India’s tour of West Indies. He is in sublime form with two half-centuries to his name in the three-T20I series.

SHARDUL IN, BHUVNESHWAR OUT

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the side as his hernia symptoms have resurfaced. Shardul Thakur has replaced him in the squad, but he is unlikely to make it into the side if India opt for two-seamers. Kohli may go for Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar ahead of Thakur. In chase of three-seamer strategy, Thakur will be an automatic pick.

JADEJA IN NEED OF SIX

Ravindra Jadeja needs six more wickets to become India’s highest wicket-taker against West Indies in ODIs. Jadeja will go past Kapil Dev (43 wickets from 42 matches) and Anil Kumble (41 wickets from 26 matches) if he takes a four-wicket haul in the first ODI. Jadeja has taken 38 wickets from 26 games. The Saurashtra all-rounder becomes an automatic pick after his performance in World Cup 2019 semi-final and in the recent past.

WINDIES’ PREVIOUS TOUR

India won the previous five-ODI series played in 2018. India won three out of five ODIs, lost one and one ended in a tie.

HETMYER-HOPE FACTOR

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer did exceedingly well on the previous tour. Hope scored 250 runs from five games whereas Hetmyer scored 259 runs from the same number of games. Both the batsmen scored one century and half-century each in the series. The left-handed batsman looked in good touch in the T20I series as well with 120 runs from three innings including a half-century. Hope has had a good run as well with a century against Afghanistan in his previous game. He is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2019.

TWO DEBUTANTS FOR INDIA

Mayank Agarwal replaced an injured Shikhar Dhawan in the squad, rewarded for his performance in Test and domestic cricket. Agarwal is expected to cash-in on his form if he gets a chance. It is not clear whether KL Rahul will open or bat down the order. It will be tough to leave him out of the side.

WATCH: @mayankcricket makes his debut on Chahal TV 📺📺 You wouldn’t want to miss this one – by @yuzi_chahal & @RajalArora Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/npQMFj8bat pic.twitter.com/FUUlaVTC0m — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2019

Shivam Dube is in the ODI side as well. There will be a toss-up between him and Kedar Jadhav as Dube may get a nod ahead of the veteran for his fast bowling. If Jadhav gets a chance, it will be his first match since the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

LEWIS’ INJURY

Evin Lewis was stretchered off the field after he pulled his hamstring in the third T20I. The West Indies opener did not come out to bat after that. If Lewis doesn’t play, Kieron Pollard may give Brandon King a chance who will be making his ODI debut.

