India vs West Indies 1st ODI Preview: After Asia Cup success, India look to continue winning run

Indian team during a practice session in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

The boys are back together. Skipper Virat Kohli returns from an exodus from the limited overs cricket, a much-needed break he took from the format during the Asia Cup. Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, and Rohit Sharma, who were all part of India’s title-winning team at the Asia Cup, but were not included in the Test squad against West Indies return as well. MS Dhoni, who took retirement from the longest forms also returns.

After an allround performance from the Men in Blue in the 2-match Test series, the inexperienced West Indies squad appear to be an easy mountain to climb. Evin Lewis has already pulled out his name from the squad due to injury. The left-handed batsman has played for 13 matches Mumbai Indians in the IPL and is used to playing in the Indian subcontinent. The visitors will surely miss having him on top of the batting order.

To make matters worse, coach Stuart Law will not be allowed in the dressing room in the first two ODIs due to a breach of ICC’s code of conduct.

One thing Kohli and team management would look to solve would be the inconsistency in the middle-order. Indian batting order faced similar problems in the Asia Cup, and head coach Ravi Shastri will be eager to find the solutions ahead of the Tour Down Under, and the World Cup 2019.

Rishabh Pant, who was brilliant with the bat in the longest format, has been included in the 12-man short team for India and looks set to make his 50-overs debut. With Dhoni struggling to gets runs on the board, the Indian team management is looking at the 21-year-old as a viable option in the midfield. Dhoni was far from his best in the Asia Cup, scoring 77 runs in four innings with an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 62.09. In 2018, he has averaged 28.12 in 10 innings with a strike rate of 67.36.

Pant, who scored 184 runs in two innings in red-ball cricket against Windies at an average of 92, has been included as a specialist batsman in place of Dinesh Karthik, even though his wicketkeeping skills have come under question. Kohli will hope the presence of Pant could solve India’s middle-order woes and give his side a match-winner in the team.

India will also get a chance to test Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who both have been impressive of late, but somehow, have not been the first options in the limited overs cricket. Jadeja was impressive with the ball in the Asia Cup, picking up 7 wickets in 4 innings. He also contributed in the bat and showed he can be an option of an allrounder against Australia, in place of injured Hardik Pandya.

Umesh, who has not played an ODI since July 2018, picked up 10 wickets in the 2nd Test but was still ignored in the ODI squad. An injury to Shardul Thakur has led to his inclusion, and the right-armer will feel he has a lot to prove.

The visitors will hope skipper Jason Holder, veteran Marlon Samuels and returning Kemar Roach can inspire them to surprise India at home.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

