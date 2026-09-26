India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to IND vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are active only in this format in international cricket.
All eyes will be on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has returned from injury and had a decent outing with the ball against Afghanistan; however, the challenge against West Indies will be to bowl more than four overs. Whether he can bowl consistently at high pace while maintaining accuracy remains to be seen.
Apart from that, Rohit and Kohli’s performances in every game will be magnified because of their ages. Skipper Gill has not had a big score in a while in this or the red-ball format; he would want to score heavily. KL Rahul in the middle too will need a substantial score.
From the bowling perspective, Prasidh Krishna has been in red-hot form. Interestingly, Mohammed Siraj, who missed the series against England, is back in contention. In the spin department, India has the usual suspects in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to choose from.
IND vs WI predicted XI
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.