India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to IND vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are active only in this format in international cricket.

All eyes will be on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has returned from injury and had a decent outing with the ball against Afghanistan; however, the challenge against West Indies will be to bowl more than four overs. Whether he can bowl consistently at high pace while maintaining accuracy remains to be seen.