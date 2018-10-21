India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons power India to eight-wicket win

Kohli and Rohit shared a 246-run stand for the second wicket which put the game completely out of the reach for the West Indies. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s centuries led the way as India chased down a 323-run target set by West Indies in Guwahati. They won the match with eight wickets and 47 balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Kohli and Rohit shared a 246-run stand for the second wicket which put the game completely out of the reach for the West Indies.

India lost their first wicket at the end of the second over. Shikhar Dhawan was the man to depart and he had made just four runs. But that was pretty much the only positive of the day for West Indies with the ball as Virat Kohli came in and started spraying them to all corners of the park. He never hit a six before reaching his centuries but a plethora of boundaries came off his willow. Rohit Sharma played the anchor role in that time and the partnership between the two soon ballooned into the three figures. By the time Kohli was dismissed, both players had reached their centuries and the stand was worth 246 runs before Kohli was stumped off a delivery by Devendra Bishoo.

Ambati Rayudu, India’s new no.4 came in and saw the innings out as Rohit Sharma took control of the innings. Rohit finished things off with a six and ended the innings unbeaten on 152 off 117 balls.

West Indies, who are without Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, were propelled to 323 chiefly due to Shimron Hetmyer’s 108 and opener Kieran Powell’s 51.

India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The second ODI will be played on October 27 in Pune.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd