India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

India take on West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. (BCCI)

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, with the spotlight firmly on veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli heads into the series on the back of three centuries in his last 10 ODIs and has spoken of playing with renewed freedom, while Rohit will look to settle in and continue his good form in ODIs with the bat.

India captain Shubman Gill will look to stamp his authority on a side still searching for balance ahead of the 2027 World Cup. With Hardik Pandya still sidelined by injury, India will use the series to test their all-rounder options and settle on a combination.