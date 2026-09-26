India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

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India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, with the spotlight firmly on veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli heads into the series on the back of three centuries in his last 10 ODIs and has spoken of playing with renewed freedom, while Rohit will look to settle in and continue his good form in ODIs with the bat.
India captain Shubman Gill will look to stamp his authority on a side still searching for balance ahead of the 2027 World Cup. With Hardik Pandya still sidelined by injury, India will use the series to test their all-rounder options and settle on a combination.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs WI 1st ODI:
When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?
The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, September 27.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?
The first IND vs WI ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match take place?
The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will kick off at 2 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs West Indies ODI series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir.
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.