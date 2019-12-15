India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch 1st ODI

Indian player Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of the first One Day International (Source: PTI) Indian player Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of the first One Day International (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean. The hosts will miss the services of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Shardul Thakur has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Virat Kohli’s men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.

When is IND vs WI 1st ODI?

IND vs WI 1st ODI is on Sunday, December 15, 2019. This is the first of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs WI 1st ODI?

IND vs WI 1st ODI is at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time is IND vs WI 1st ODI?

IND vs WI 1st ODI is at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 1st ODI on TV?

IND vs WI 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 1st ODI live online?

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

