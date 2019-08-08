Ind vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: After India’s heartbreaking exit from World Cup in the semifinal, Virat Kohli’s men play their first ODI match as they take on West Indies in the first of the three-match series in Guyana on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan returns to the format where he has been India’s third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Post World Cup exit, the men in blue regrouped and quickly regained their mojo, effecting a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the just-concluded three-match T20 series. Here is all you need to know to follow the first ODI between India and West Indies:

When is Ind vs WI 1st ODI match?

Ind vs WI 1st ODI match is on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

What time does Ind vs WI 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 1st ODI match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM.

Where will Ind vs WI 1st ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ind vs WI 1st ODI match?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will telecast live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ind vs WI 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates at indianexpress.com.