India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli and Co. look to solve No.4 puzzle

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India begins the three-match ODI series as favourites after decimating West Indies in all departments of the game in the recently-concluded T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan returns to the ODI squad after recovering from the thumb injury that eliminated him from the World Cup. The first ODI will be played on Thursday at Providence Stadium, Guyana, the same venue as the third T20I. West Indies, on the other hand, haven’t won a bilateral ODI series since August 2014. They also haven’t beaten India in their last eight series against them.

As is the case with most cricket games in Guyana, rain will have a say at some point. To what extent, is the big question. Meteorologists have forecasted scattered thunderstorms during the early hours of the morning, which are expected to abate by noon. Who will tonight’s encounter? Catch Ind vs Wi live score and updates below.