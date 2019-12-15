India vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Hetmyer’s 139 powers WI to victory

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli-led India won the T20I series by 2-1 India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli-led India won the T20I series by 2-1

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st ODI Highlights: Hundreds from Hetmyer, Hope ensured West Indies chased 288 with 13 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. This is the first time ever two players scored a hundred while chasing in an ODI against India in India. (Hetmyer 139, Hope 102*)

Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first, India managed to overturn their early slump and finished with a decent total of 287/8 at the end of 50 overs at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. India got off to a slow start, owing to Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling who bagged the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early on. Rohit Sharma was next on 36, but the hosts’ fortunes changed as Shreyas Iyer (70) and Rishabh Pant (71) saved the innings with their brilliant 114-run partnership. Kedar Jadhav’s 40 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 21 helped India reach the decent total. On the other hand, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell managed to scalp two wickets each. Chasing 288, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer have kept the visitors in a commanding position.