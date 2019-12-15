India vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Hetmyer’s 139 powers WI to victory

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st ODI Highlights: Hundreds from Hetmyer, Hope ensured West Indies chased 288 with 13 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. This is the first time ever two players scored a hundred while chasing in an ODI against India in India. (Hetmyer 139, Hope 102*)
Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first, India managed to overturn their early slump and finished with a decent total of 287/8 at the end of 50 overs at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. India got off to a slow start, owing to Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling who bagged the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early on. Rohit Sharma was next on 36, but the hosts’ fortunes changed as Shreyas Iyer (70) and Rishabh Pant (71) saved the innings with their brilliant 114-run partnership. Kedar Jadhav’s 40 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 21 helped India reach the decent total. On the other hand, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell managed to scalp two wickets each. Chasing 288, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer have kept the visitors in a commanding position.
Two boundaries to finish the game from Pooran. Excellent chase by the West Indies. Highest ever ODI chase in Chennai. West Indies win by 8 wickets to take the lead in the series. WI 291/2 (47.5)
He was just taking singles and rotating the strike when Hetmyer had taken the anchor role in that 200+ partnership. And now, he is carrying his team to the victory.
Hope and Pooran continue to bat without breaking a sweat. West Indies need 23 runs from the final four overs with 8 wickets in hand. Remember No team has ever lost an ODI match when they lost second wicket after crossing 200, during a chase of under-300.
9 runs off Shami's 9th! West Indies have made things a bit easier on themselves - West Indies need 31 to win off the last 30 balls with 8 wickets in hand. Shai Hope's 12 short of his century at the moment.
Windies can cruise from here. They can play for singles, pick up a boundary every second over and even let Hope play some dots. Hope is batting on 87 of 141 balls and his strike rate has crossed 60 for the first time tonight! WI- 255/2 after 44.2 ovs
Kuldeep back on for his last two overs and does a good job. Four dots before a harsh wide. And then a single. Just two off the over. West Indies need 56 runs in 60 balls.
Highest scores in chases v India in India:
160 - Dilshan, Rajkot, 2009
158 - Strauss, Bengaluru, 2011
151* - Jayasuriya, Mumbai, 1997
149* - Chanderpaul, Nagpur, 2007
139 - HETMYER, CHENNAI, today
*Dilshan's 160 was also on this same day, 10 years ago.
GONE! A wicket at last for #TeamIndia as Shimron Hetmyer departs after a wonderful innings of 139. Shami gives the breakthrough. Hetmyer gets a standing ovation from the Chepauk crowd. Hetmyer's 139 is the fifth-highest individual score against India while chasing in India. Wi-229/2
This is a very special innings from the southpaw! Giving his former franchise captain (Virat Kohli) a headache. A mammoth stand of 200 runs off 201 balls!
Hope and Hetmyer are ruling Chepauk. Another change - back comes Mohammed Shami at the V Pattabhiraman End to try and work some magic. WI 223/1 | West Indies need 65 runs in 72 balls
Most 50+ Scores In 2019 Odis
Hope - 11*
Kohli - 11
Rohit - 11
Finch - 10
Khawaja - 10
Two massive sixes in the over hit by Hetmyer and every run he scores from here, it pains Shreyas Iyer. He has dropped him and India may have to pay a big price for it eventually. This is West Indies game to lose from hereon. West Indies need 84 runs in 84 balls.
This is adding insult to inury. After the the drop, he punishes them with a monster six! And that ball has gone out of the stadium. True West Indian power on display by Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer special this. He likes India. Well paced innings this. Will give India sleepless nights, just don't seem to find a way to get him out. WI 204/1 after 36 overs
Shreyas Iyer drops Shimron Hetmyer on 106. Big chance missed for India. India's poor fielding in this series continues. Frustration on Deepak Chahar's face. WI WI- 191/1 after 35 overs | WI need 97 runs in 90 balls to win
What a moment, what an innings! Shimron Hetmyer reaches his fifth ODI century in just 85 balls, hitting eight boundaries and four sixes. With a single off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery, he completed his ton. He took just 38 innings to score five centuries, faster than any other West Indies player in history. WI are 176/1 after 32.2 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami have done their best to lower the runrate, but it didn't stop Shai Hope from reaching his half-century. Virat Kohli knows that the partnership needs to be broken before Hetmyer reaches his century itself. While the 22-year-old is on 96*, Shai Hope is on 50*. WI are 161/1 after 30 overs.
West Indies are in their jam, and the Indian bowlers have been unable to find an answer to the Shai Hope-Shimron Hetmyer partnership. They have scored 39 runs in the last four overs, with Hetmyer destroying Ravindra Jadeja with two monstrous sixes. While Hope is on 39*, Hetmyer is nearing his century on 82*. WI are 136/1 after 25 overs.
What a brilliant knock by Shimron Hetmyer as he brings up his fifth ODI half-century from just 50 balls. Five fours and a six, and adding to the 86-run partnership with Shai Hope. India need to find a way to stop him if they want to strike first in the series. WI are 97/1 after 21 overs.
Apart from a humongous six by Shimron Hetmyer to Kuldeep Yadav, West Indies have been quite quiet in the past few overs. The introduction of Ravindra Jadeja has proved to be a masterpiece so far, as the runrate has dipped so far. Just five runs from last three overs. WI are 84/1 after 18 overs.
After some non-economical overs, India have brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. And Shimron Hetmyer hits the spinner for a boundary on the first ball itself. And another on the third ball! The West Indies pair are growing in confidence so far, as Hope is on 22* and Hetmyer is on 34*. 34 runs from the last four overs. WI are 70/1 after 14 overs.
Even with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube coming in, both the Windies batsmen have not flinched a bit as they have kept the runs coming in. Nine runs from the last two overs. Shai Hope is on 9*, while Shimron Hetmyer is on 18*. WI are 36/1 after 10 overs.
After Shimron Hetmyer took a single in the last ball of the over, he unleashed himself facing Mohammed Shami. A couple of boundaries on the second and the fifth ball of the over, but the second one was the epitome of living dangerously as it was an uncontrolled shot. WI are 21/1 after 6 overs.
Sunil Ambris after hitting two boundaries in the second over, goes off on the first ball of the over to Deepak Chahar! LBW and that's as plumb as it can get. The batsman departs for 9. WI are 11/1 after 4.1 overs.
For West Indies, Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris start the run chase with Deepak Chahar on the other end with the ball. After his maiden over, Mohammed Shami concedes the first runs of the innings to Ambris, who hits a boundary. And he follows it up with another well-timed shot to deep mid-wicket. WI are 8/0 after 2 overs.
Shivam Dube grabbed the opportunity of his debut by the neck and smashed a brilliant boundary to Sheldon Cottrell, helping India score nine runs in the penultimate over. Facing against, Keemo Paul, Shivam Dube lost his wicket trying to hit the big one but ended up in the hands of Jason Holder. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami just take India through the last few balls to the total of 287/8.
In a turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja has been dismissed because of a runout. And as it stands, apparently Kieron Pollard called for a review for the Roston Chase throw after someone had seen the replay on the giant screen. Virat Kohli left fuming. IND are 269/7 after 47.4 overs.
And Kedar Jadhav walks off. He tried to go for the big, but the shot wasn't under his control and he finds Kieron Pollard. Keemo Paul with his first wicket of the match. Up next, the debutant Shivam Dube. IND are 269/6 after 47.3 overs.
A couple of boundaries from Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav, but the past three overs have been full of ones and twos and some comical moments between the two batsman in their running between the wickets. On the other hand, Alzarri Joseph and Sheldon Cottrell have bowled outstandingly. IND are 268/5 after 47 overs.
A lot of singles here and there, but Kedar Jadhav (29*) adds a bit of inspiration. He punishes Alzarri Joseph for two boundaries and the crowd enjoyed it! 11 runs off the over. IND are 245/5 after 44 overs.
And Rishabh Pant throws it all away after failing to read a slower delivery. Kieron Pollard claims his wicket, as the young wicketkeeper goes for 71. Seven fours, a six and 69 balls. Tremendous knock under pressure. And following that, Kedar Jadhav hits a maximum. India are aiming the 300-run mark. IND are 216/5 after 40 overs.
Massive breakthrough for West Indies! Shreyas Iyer is dismissed on 70 by Alzarri Joseph, in a manner similar to Rohit Sharma's dismissal. He lifts it up and Kieron Pollard takes the catch. The partnership falls, and on comes Kedar Jadhav. IND are 194/4 after 36.4 overs.
The two young batsmen are complementing each other so well on the pitch now. A six for Iyer, a four for Pant, and then a four for Iyer. With each over, their partnership is growing stronger and it's now 109 from 109 balls. IND are 189/3 after 36 overs.
And now it's the turn for Rishabh Pant, as with a two off Sheldon Cottrell, the 21-year-old brings up his maiden ODI fifty! What a brilliant innings after coming on for Rohit Sharma when India were struggling. Five fours and a six and 49 balls. IND are 165/3 after 33 overs.
Fifth ODI half-century for Shreyas Iyer! With a single off Jason Holder, the 25-year-old reaches the milestone and the dressing room absolutely loved it. Rishabh Pant followed it up with a massive four off a free hit. IND are 158/3 after 32 overs.
When the big guns fell, Chennai found themselves silent, but Shreyas Iyer (46*) and Rishabh Pant (29*) have rebuild the innings and brought back the voice. With a single off Jason Holder, Pant brings up the fifty-run partnership between the pair from 68 balls. India seem to be on the right track. IND are 137/3 after 30 overs.
Rishabh Pant ups the ante as he hits the first six of the innings, and it's a classy one! He hammers Roston Chase with style, on his knee and tonks the slog-sweep over midwicket. Eight runs from the over. IND are 122/3 after 28 overs.
Speak of the devil and Shreyas Iyer has delivered. FOUR! Roston Chase with the delivery and Iyer times it to perfection through backward point. Continuing with that boost of confidence, Rishabh Pant on the other side takes a two to bring the hundred up in the next over and hits Alzarri Joseph for a boundary in the next ball itself. IND are 104/3 after 25 overs.
Ever since the arrival of Rishabh Pant, India are taking their time to rebuild their innings again. Shreyas Iyer is leading with the bat with him on 31*, while the wicketkeeper is on 3*. West Indies are on the frontfoot now with Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase in fine form. 44 balls since the last boundary. IND are 88/3 after 22 overs.
Just when Rohit Sharma was finding his song with the bat, West Indies fool him. Alzarri Joseph dupes the batsman into a pull shot, and Rohit hits the ball straight to midwicket and into the hands of Kieron Pollard. He departs for 36. IND are 80/3 after 19 overs.
After the initial caution, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have started playing their shots. Both the batsmen hit one boundary each from Hayden Walsh's over. Meanwhile, Keemo Paul has been introduced from the other end instead of Alzarri Joseph. IND are 68/2 after 15 overs.
Two boundaries from Hayden Walsh's over. The spinner was able to beat Rohit Sharma on a couple of occasions. IND are 54/2 after 13 overs.