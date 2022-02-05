India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad

The BCCI on Saturday added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma had earlier confirmed that Kishan will open the innings with him on Sunday in the first ODI.

NEWS – Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI. More details here – https://t.co/lJRVufPI3s #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/I5jqVp3BQf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

Rohit Sharma’s presence as the new leader, with a fresh template to arrest the familiar ‘middle-order muddle’, is exactly what the Indian team needs while ushering in a new era, which will begin in Ahmedabad.

After a rude reality check against a weak South African side in the away series, India are now back in familiar settings with a new ODI captain in Rohit, who will team up with illustrious Rahul Dravid and strive to get India back to winning ways.

The series-opener is the historic 1000th ODI for India, who would like to begin their preparations for the 2023 World Cup after failing to win the coveted trophy in 2015 and 2019, and the team will indeed look at a paradigm shift in strategy. The ‘Rohit-Dravid’ duo over the course of the next few months will underline the ‘Men in Blue’s’ philosophy in the 50-over format after it became clear that some rejigging is needed as a part of course correction.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Match starts at 1.30 PM.