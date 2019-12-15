India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction

Nicholas Pooran and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard during a training session in Chennai on Saturday (AP Photo) Nicholas Pooran and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard during a training session in Chennai on Saturday (AP Photo)

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India and West Indies begin their ODI showdown in Chennai on Sunday after a thrilling T20I series, which India won 2-1. India are without the injured duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur named as replacements.

India go into the series as firm favourites – not only because of their victory in the T20I series but also because of the rich vein of form their top order is in. An interesting subplot is that the head-to-head record between India and West Indies in ODIs is exactly level at this stage, with both teams having won 62 wins each.

TEAMS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Dream XI based on recent performance: Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

