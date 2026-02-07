India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and How to Watch IND vs USA Match Today Online

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: Here is how you can catch the updates from the India vs United States of America match today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 11:35 AM IST
India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Streaming: India vs United States of America Group A match will be played in Mumbai today. (BCCI)India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Streaming: India vs United States of America Group A match will be played in Mumbai today. (BCCI)
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions India will open their campaign at home against the United States of America in their Group A clash in Mumbai today.

India and the USA had last met at the 2024 World Cup where the former emerged victorious. While they are the overwhelming favourites today, the Men in Blue are contending with some absentees with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of the tournament and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah out of the game due to illness. It means Mohammed Siraj could be in contention to play the first game after having last played a T20I in July 2024.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 – Match Live Streaming details

What time and where is the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the United States of America will be played on Saturday, February 7, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For India Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi

