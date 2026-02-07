India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and How to Watch IND vs USA Match Today Online

India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Streaming: India vs United States of America Group A match will be played in Mumbai today. (BCCI)

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions India will open their campaign at home against the United States of America in their Group A clash in Mumbai today.

India and the USA had last met at the 2024 World Cup where the former emerged victorious. While they are the overwhelming favourites today, the Men in Blue are contending with some absentees with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of the tournament and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah out of the game due to illness. It means Mohammed Siraj could be in contention to play the first game after having last played a T20I in July 2024.