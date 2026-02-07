India vs USA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and How to Watch IND vs USA Match Today Online

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions India will open their campaign at home against the United States of America in their Group A clash in Mumbai today.
India and the USA had last met at the 2024 World Cup where the former emerged victorious. While they are the overwhelming favourites today, the Men in Blue are contending with some absentees with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of the tournament and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah out of the game due to illness. It means Mohammed Siraj could be in contention to play the first game after having last played a T20I in July 2024.
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 – Match Live Streaming details
The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the United States of America will be played on Saturday, February 7, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
The India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
The live streaming of India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
The toss for India versus USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
