India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records

India start their T20 World Cup title defence against USA in Group A match in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA in a Group A game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are on a historic quest at this event. As the reigning T20 World Champions, they are aiming to defend their title, a feat no team has ever accomplished. India are also looking to win a T20 World Cup at home, another milestone that has eluded all teams since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

India have played the USA in this format only once in 2024 during the last edition of the World Cup, where the Men in Blue had defeated the USA in their home in New York.