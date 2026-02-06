India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records

India (IND) vs United States Of America (USA) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: India take on USA in Group A game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 10:53 PM IST
India start their T20 World Cup title defence against USA in Group A match in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)India start their T20 World Cup title defence against USA in Group A match in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA in a Group A game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are on a historic quest at this event. As the reigning T20 World Champions, they are aiming to defend their title, a feat no team has ever accomplished. India are also looking to win a T20 World Cup at home, another milestone that has eluded all teams since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

India have played the USA in this format only once in 2024 during the last edition of the World Cup, where the Men in Blue had defeated the USA in their home in New York.

IND vs USA Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

USA Predicted XI: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

IND vs USA Head-To-Head In T20Is

  • Total Matches: 1
  • India: 1
  • USA: 0
  • Tied: 0
  • No Result: 0

IND vs USA Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

Live streaming of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
