India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take Monank Patel’s USA in Mumbai

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Monank Patel’s USA in game three of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India, after winning their first trophy in 2007, managed to win their second trophy in 2024

USA, on the other hand, after an impressive performance last tournament, will try to look to upset the tournament’s hot favourites and hosts. The likes of Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Anries Gous have impressed with their performances last time, but to win against India, they will need to have more than one player stepping up.

As per India, in the warm-up against South Africa, they have again displayed their power-hitting capabilities, and on a good Wankhede pitch, if they end up batting first, SKY is the limit. The only thing the side would be sweating on is if Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, the player coming in, Mohammed Siraj, has been playing red-ball cricket and needs to adapt quickly to the rigours of the white-ball cricket.

Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 03:50 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: USA predicted XI Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar. Feb 7, 2026 03:41 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India predicted XI Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. Feb 7, 2026 03:29 PM IST India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India's World Cup opening encounter against the USA. Well, the first games at the world events are always tricky ones, but India seems to have got this under control infact they got it covered till the semifinals. As of today, unless India makes too many errors and the USA gets everything right and a lot of luck goes their way, it should be India's points here. It is going to be a fun evening, do stay with us to get all the live updates.