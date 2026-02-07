Live now

India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take Monank Patel’s USA in Mumbai

IND vs USA Live Cricket Score, India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score and Scorecard Updates: India will take on the United States in the third match of the World Cup on Saturday in Mumbai; Toss coming up at 6:30 PM IST

IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket ScoreIND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score: Indian team in action. (Express photo by Narendra vaskar)

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Monank Patel’s USA in game three of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India, after winning their first trophy in 2007, managed to win their second trophy in 2024

India vs USA T20 Match, Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

USA, on the other hand, after an impressive performance last tournament, will try to look to upset the tournament’s hot favourites and hosts. The likes of Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh and Anries Gous have impressed with their performances last time, but to win against India, they will need to have more than one player stepping up.

As per India, in the warm-up against South Africa, they have again displayed their power-hitting capabilities, and on a good Wankhede pitch, if they end up batting first, SKY is the limit. The only thing the side would be sweating on is if Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, the player coming in, Mohammed Siraj, has been playing red-ball cricket and needs to adapt quickly to the rigours of the white-ball cricket.

Feb 7, 2026 03:50 PM IST
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: USA predicted XI

Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Feb 7, 2026 03:41 PM IST
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India predicted XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Feb 7, 2026 03:29 PM IST
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India's World Cup opening encounter against the USA. Well, the first games at the world events are always tricky ones, but India seems to have got this under control infact they got it covered till the semifinals. As of today, unless India makes too many errors and the USA gets everything right and a lot of luck goes their way, it should be India's points here. It is going to be a fun evening, do stay with us to get all the live updates.

T20 WORLD CUP PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation

For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)

In a viral moment of self-deprecating wit, former Pakistani batsman Basit Ali perfectly summarized the daunting depth of India’s batting lineup by suggesting that prayer is the only viable strategy against them. By cupping his hands in supplication, he bypassed traditional technical analysis to acknowledge a psychological truth: when every player in an opposition’s order is a potential match-winner, even the best tactical plans feel futile. It was a rare, humorous admission of India’s current "invincibility" factor, highlighting how their firepower has forced even rival veterans to trade their playbooks for divine intervention. (Read more from Sriram Veera)

