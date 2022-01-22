India vs Uganda, ICC U-19 World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC U19 World Cup: India will have just 12 players to choose from in their final Under-19 World Cup group B clash against Uganda on Saturday as five of their six isolated squad members returned positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR tests, here.

Only Vasu Vats came out negative but it is likely that the team management will field the same playing XI that thumped Ireland by 174 runs on Wednesday and secured a place in the quarterfinals.

Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, and Aaradhya Yadav, all of who tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), have been confirmed positive in the latest RT-PCR reports along with Manav Parakh, who had tested negative in RAT. Sidharth Yadav had already tested positive in the RT-PCR test before the Ireland game.

Fortunately, India already have two victories in pocket and an easy opponent to tackle in the final Group game on Saturday.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (c), Shaik Rasheed (vc), Aaradhya Yadav, Dinesh Bana, Raj Bawa, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harnoor Singh, Manav Parakh, Vicky Ostwal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Siddarth Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kaushal Tambe and Vasu Vats.



Uganda: Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail (vc), Brian Asaba, Isaac Ategeka, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru, Christopher Kidega, Ronald Lutaaya, Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi, Akram Nsubuga, Edwin Nuwagaba, Pius Oloka, Ronald Omara and Ronald Opio.

Where is India U19 vs Uganda U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

At what time does the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 22.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match?

The India U19 vs Uganda U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs Uganda U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.