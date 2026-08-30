India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch IND vs THAI match?

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will begin their 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup campaign against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. The defending champions enter the tournament as strong favourites, but their recent form has been a cause for concern. India have won nine of their 16 T20Is this year and suffered a group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup, leaving the team with plenty to work on.
The absence of Jemimah Rodrigues, ruled out with a hamstring injury, is a significant blow. Pratika Rawal has been called up as her replacement, but India still lack a proven middle-order batter who can absorb pressure and accelerate when needed. The top order, led by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, will have to shoulder the responsibility. Thailand, meanwhile, have already shown they can be competitive, having begun their campaign with a six-run win over Hong Kong.
The Asia Cup is a crucial tournament for India to regain momentum ahead of the Asian Games next month. Thailand have never beaten India in a T20I.
When will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Thailand will take place on Sunday, August 30, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match be held?
The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.
Thailand: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Thanrada Seesawan, Nattakan Chantam.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.