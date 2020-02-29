India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is the match?

Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND W vs NZ W) Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After eclipsing New Zealand by a narrow margin of three runs, India became the first team to secure the semi-finals berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Now the Harmapreet Kaur-led unit would aim for a perfect finish when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in their final group stage match on Saturday. India currently stand top of the points table of Group A, with three wins in the same number of matches.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would play for pride as they are already out of the semifinal race. The Lankans endured defeats in both their previous outings.

When is the World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women?

The World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women will be played on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Where is the World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women being played?

The World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time will the World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women start?

The World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women?

The World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women will broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the World T20 match between India women and Sri Lanka women?

The live streaming of the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will be available on Hotstar.

