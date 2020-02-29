India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: SL win toss, elect to bat

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s (IND W vs SL W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far with three consecutive wins. India have already reached the semi-finals whereas Sri Lanka are yet to register their first victory. This is Athapaththu’s side’s last chance to stay alive in the tournament. Harmanpreet may look to test the bench strength against Sri Lanka. Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar are yet to play their first World Cup game.
Harmanpreet is yet to register her first double-digit score. She has struggled to time the ball in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Shafali Verma has been in red-hot form by putting pressure on the opening bowlers in the powerplay using the field restrictions in her favour.
Highlights
Chamari Athapaththu gets off the mark with a boundary. Deepti Sharma bowled it on the leg stump and Chamari swept it fine for a boundary. 6 runs off the first over from Deepti. SLW - 6/0 after 1 over
The par score on this ground is 130-135. Deepti Sharma will open the bowling for India. The first innings of India's fourth encounter is underway.
IND XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
SL XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani
Hello and welcome to India vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup live blog. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first.