India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Updates: SL win toss, elect to bat

Shikha Pandey has been India’s go-to bowler in the death overs (File photo) Shikha Pandey has been India’s go-to bowler in the death overs (File photo)

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s (IND W vs SL W) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far with three consecutive wins. India have already reached the semi-finals whereas Sri Lanka are yet to register their first victory. This is Athapaththu’s side’s last chance to stay alive in the tournament. Harmanpreet may look to test the bench strength against Sri Lanka. Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar are yet to play their first World Cup game.

Harmanpreet is yet to register her first double-digit score. She has struggled to time the ball in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Shafali Verma has been in red-hot form by putting pressure on the opening bowlers in the powerplay using the field restrictions in her favour.