India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final Live Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW live?

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming: IND take on SL in Asia cup final. (Credit: ACC)

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Live Streaming Online: India will look to avenge the loss in the 2024 Asia Cup final when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team goes up once again against Sri Lanka in the 2026 summit clash. On Sunday, India will once again look to batter Shafali Verma and the bowling line up led by allrounder Deepti Sharma to help them clinch their 8th Asia Cup title.

Shafali has been the most consistent player with the bat in the India lineup, with vice captain Smriti Mandhana blowing hot and cold. The other batters haven’t had the best of lucks with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Pratika Rawal failing to make much of an impact.