India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final Live Streaming: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW live?

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India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Live Streaming Online: India will look to avenge the loss in the 2024 Asia Cup final when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team goes up once again against Sri Lanka in the 2026 summit clash. On Sunday, India will once again look to batter Shafali Verma and the bowling line up led by allrounder Deepti Sharma to help them clinch their 8th Asia Cup title.
Shafali has been the most consistent player with the bat in the India lineup, with vice captain Smriti Mandhana blowing hot and cold. The other batters haven’t had the best of lucks with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Pratika Rawal failing to make much of an impact.
When will the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match take place?
India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match against Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, September 13, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match be held?
The India vs Sri Lanka final match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.