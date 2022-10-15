India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Scorecard: India to face Sri Lanka in Sylhet

Five teams in Women’s IPL with 22 matches to be played: BCCIThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) from next year.

In its circular sent before its annual general body meeting to be held in Mumbai on October 18, the BCCI said with the rise in popularity of women’s cricket in the country – mainly due to prominent performances by the Indian Senior Cricket team on the world stage by qualifying for semi-finals in 2018 T20 World Cup and finals in 2020 T20 World Cup and securing silver medal in the recently held Commonwealth Games – the board now intends to conduct the Women’s IPL on similar lines of the Indian Premier League. (READ MORE)