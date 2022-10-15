scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Scorecard: India to face Sri Lanka in Sylhet

IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: India has defeated Sri Lanka in the group stage.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 15, 2022 10:39:14 am
India vs Sri Lanka | Women's Asia Cup 2022 | Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final | IND-W vs SL-W LiveIndia-W vs Sri Lanka-W, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: India will take on Sri Lanka in final.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be up against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final in Sylhet on Saturday. India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the group stage. India will be looking to win their seventh Asia Cup title.

Follow IND W vs SL W Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SL live action from Sylhet

10:39 (IST)15 Oct 2022
IND vs SL Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Asia Cup final. India will take on Sri Lanka in the final at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. India had defeated Thailand in the semifinal, while Sri Lanka eked out a narrow one run win over Pakistan. 

Five teams in Women’s IPL with 22 matches to be played: BCCIThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) from next year.

In its circular sent before its annual general body meeting to be held in Mumbai on October 18, the BCCI said with the rise in popularity of women’s cricket in the country – mainly due to prominent performances by the Indian Senior Cricket team on the world stage by qualifying for semi-finals in 2018 T20 World Cup and finals in 2020 T20 World Cup and securing silver medal in the recently held Commonwealth Games – the board now intends to conduct the Women’s IPL on similar lines of the Indian Premier League. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:36:24 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments