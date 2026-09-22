India Women win cricket gold, country’s first at Asian Games 2026

The Indian women’s cricket team retained the women’s cricket gold at the Asian Games, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.

The victory margin was India’s highest ever in all women’s T20Is, eclipsing a 144-run win over Malaysia in 2018. Their flawless run to the title, three years on since beating the same opponents in the final of the Hangzhou Games in 2023, opened India’s gold medal count at the ongoing Games. Winning the toss in the final, India opted to bat first before putting on a record-breaking display led by openers Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games final: As it happened

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Shafali and Mandhana became the first pair to reach 4000 runs in T20Is with their stellar 99-run association denying Sri Lanka any early inroads. While the in-form Shafali holed out on 48, an uncharacterestically aggressive Mandhana notched up her 37th T20I half-century, also completing 11,000 runs in the process. Mandhana’s turbo-charged 79, laced with five fours and seven sixes, set the foundation for a strong total and the mantle was picked up by Ghosh, promoted to No. 4. The hard-hitting right-hander whipped up a blistering 49 off only 22 deliveries as India finished on 216 for three, the highest WT0I total at the Asiad across four editions.

The Lankan chase never took off with part-timer Shafali breaking the top-order with two wickets within the Powerplay. The spin probe grew sterner as Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani too chipped in, reducing Sri Lanka to 49 for six within 10 overs. It only took 34 more deliveries to close Sri Lanka’s sluggish chase, falling staggeringly short of the target at 67.

Since crashing out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in the group stages in June, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has been on a nine-match unbeaten run. The winning spree began with a one-off Test win over England at Lord’s and was backed up by the 2026 Asia Cup title, their eighth in 10 editions. India walloped Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan in the group stage before defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semi-final and final, respectively.

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India began their Asian Games campaign last week against hosts Japan in a one-sided affair. After bundling out the hosts for 57 in 19.5 overs, India’s chase was completed in five overs on the back of a whirlwind knock from Shafali Verma. In the form of her life since the Asia Cup campaign where she emerged as the highest run-getter, Shafali turned the semi-final contest against Bangladesh on Sunday into her personal record-breaking outing. The 22-year-old surpassed her opening partner Smriti Mandhana as India’s highest six-hitter in T20Is and also brought up her maiden international century, becoming the first woman to do as at the Asian Games.

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Cricket became a part of the Asiad since 2010 and has featured in every edition since, except 2018. However, India did not participate in the event until the Hangzhou Games, where they clinched the title. With their consecutive triumphs in the format, India have joined Pakistan (2010, 2014) as the only two teams to defend the gold medal.

The Indian men’s cricket team will next be in action to defend the gold at the Games on September 28, having booked a direct quarter-final berth.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet and Co. will next be in action at home in a white-ball series against Zimbabwe, starting late October. They will then host South Africa in December before the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will be in the country in February next year.