India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 Asian Games 2026 Final: IND 191/3 (19 overs); Richa eyes strong finish

In a high-stakes clash, Team India have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games today.

LIVE: India at Asian Games Day 4

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has had a largely flawless September so far. The openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – have had a record-breaking month, too. The spinners are up and firing, and the results have propelled them to an eighth Asia Cup title. On Tuesday, their continental heft can wear the lustre of another Asian Games gold medal as they take on Sri Lanka in yet another final. Merely 12 days after meeting in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai, where India redeemed themselves for the finals slip-up against the same opponents two years ago, the teams meet again with a huge medal at stake.

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Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 11:56 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: 20th over Mithali to bowl the final over. Another slingy delivery sprays well outside off-stump for a wide. Sep 22, 2026 11:52 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Neat over Fulmali pre-empts the wide angle from Sugandika and digs the ball out to deep cover for a single. Richa miscues a slog but gets away with a single down towards cover. Superb over from Sugandika, the tight lines forcing the batters to tread on singles. Fulmali gets one loosener away towards wide long-off for FOUR. Nine from the over. IND-W 191/3 in 19 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:46 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Set for a strong finish Kawya Kavindi hits the slot and Richa hacks it straight back to long-off and a misfield will yield India another FOUR! Kavindi misses her lines this time, bowling back-to-back wides. Slider into the stumps and it hardly threatens Richa who whacks it past wide long-on for another FOUR. BANG! This is poor bowling as Kavindu feeds Richa another overpitched delivery. She shuffles across neatly and simply flicks it away from her presence, a massive pick-up shot for SIX! Another wide, the third of the over! Richa gets off strike with a single. Fulmali follows up with a single to deep square, retaining strike. Sep 22, 2026 11:40 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Mandhana falls! Sugandika returns and darts a wide delivery from over the stumps and Richa flays it through point for FOUR. She finds her lengths thereafter, pinning the batters deep in the crease. Sugandika to Mandhana, OUT! Huge relief for SL! This is wound around the stumps and Mandhana attempts to slog it over the square but mistimes it altogether this time. A sensational knock nevertheless. Smriti Mandhana c Dilhari b Kumari 79 (45b 5x4 7x6) Sep 22, 2026 11:35 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Relentless attack Fraction of width and this time Richa Ghosh punishes the line with a fierce cut off the back foot for FOUR! Shorter this time but no change in outcome as Richa moves even further back into the crease and slaps it in front of point for FOUR! A single to follow. A tad loose on length and Mandhana does not miss out. Sublime use of the feet as she steps and biffs the ball once again down the ground for SIX! IND-W 157/2 in 15 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:33 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: WICKET! Dilhari to Harmanpreet, OUT! A reward for some fearless bowling there. Despite Harmanpreet thumping the previous flighted delivery with a fierce inside-out swipe over extra cover for FOUR, Dilhari tosses another one up. Harman miscues the slog this time and sends the ball straight to the long-off fielder. Still not at her brutal best, but the captain has played an important cameo here. No signs of timidity from India this time as they send out Richa Ghosh at 4. Harmanpreet Kaur c Athapaththu b Dilhari 19 (17b 3x4) IND-W 142/2 in 15 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:27 AM IST What's behind Smriti Mandhana's transformation? For more than a decade into her career, hundreds didn’t arrive as frequently to Smriti Mandhana as the quality of her batting suggested they should. There were plenty of starts and fifties across countries and formats, enough to establish her among the best batters of her generation. But converting those innings into hundreds remained an area for improvement. The last two years have changed that. Mandhana’s 124 from 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai was her 18th international century, taking her past Meg Lanning for the most hundreds in women’s international cricket. During the same innings, she also went past Mithali Raj’s 10868 runs to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. Read Shankar Narayan's piece on Mandhana's transformation from earlier this month Sep 22, 2026 11:27 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: HarMandhana effect A rare glimpse of muscle and raw power from Mandhana. Kavindi attempts to cramp her up on length but Mandhana simply lifts it over mid-wicket for SIX! A single to follow. Vintage Harmanpreet! She shuffles across and fiddles with the lines of the bowler and still finds enough room to slash the ball through backward point for FOUR. IND-W 136/1 in 14 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:24 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Captain steps up Her personal form has been on the wane but Harmanpreet Kaur has decided to step up for the final. She's promoted herself up to No. 3 and has gotten off to a relatively quicker start as opposed to her previous knocks this month. Harman gently nudges Dilhari down leg for FOUR to the fine leg fence as Mandhana keeps herself busy with singles. Dilhari errs with a low full-toss this time and Mandhana duly sweeps it to the backward square fence for FOUR. IND-W 123/1 in 13 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:15 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: WICKET! Mandhana reaches her 37th T20I fifty with a single. She's also vaulted past 11,000 international runs, the first woman to reach the mark. Stumping appeal against Shafali as she drags herself forward and is beaten by Praboda 's flighted delivery. A beauty from the spinner as it just did well enough to beat the outside edge, but Shafali is quick enough to have got her back foot back in the crease in time. WICKET! She falls this time! A tad too cheeky from Shafali as she attempts a reverse scoop and ends up lobbing it straight to the fielder. A century stand not to be for the Indian pair. Shafali Verma c Kavindi b Praboda 48 (29b 3x4 3x6) Sep 22, 2026 11:05 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Stellar stand Mandhana moves to 49 with a single off the first delivery of Dilhari's over. And Shafali pummels a tossed-up delivery outside off-stump with brute force over long-off for SIX! This is just the kind of partnership that a marauding unit puts on come the big game and Sri Lanka have been stubbed early in the contest here. IND-W 95/0 in 9 overs Sep 22, 2026 11:04 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: 8th over Chamudi Praboda into the attack A quiet over as the batters tread on singles. But the momentum does not dip for too long as Mandhana as she scoops and slogs the ball over deep square for SIX! IND-W 87/0 in 8 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:58 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Solid foundation Kavisha Dilhari into the attack Short and wide and Shafali latches onto it, smearing the ball through point for FOUR. Tossed up on middle stump and Shafali creams it to deep cover for a single. IND-W 77/0 in 7 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:53 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Sensational PP! This is high-class batting from Shafali. She's broken Laura Wolvaardt's record for most T20I runs in a calendar year and the prolonged riches have seemingly seen her unlock new facets of her game. Shafali tucks another slingy delivery from Kawya Kavindi past the short-third fielder for FOUR. A slew of singles follow to close the Powerplay. IND-W 67/0 in 6 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:51 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Fifty up Chamari Athapaththu into the attack This is unfettered carnage! Shafali Verma does not need another sighter to pummel the bowlers, irrespective of who's up to bowl. She pummels the Sri Lankan captain for two SIXES in a row, over deep square and long-off as the FIFTY comes up for India. Mandhana watchfully blocks out a slower, loopy delivery and immediately joins the big-hitting party yet again. She races down the track nimbly to another wafter, and just clears the straight boundary for SIX! Athapathhu is not happy with the position of the long-on fielder there. IND-W 59/0 in 5 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:46 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Brutal Boundaries galore! Shafali gets a streaky outside edge down to the third for FOUR off Mithali. And Mandhana continues to build belligerent momentum with a deft flick down to fine leg for FOUR and backs it up with a crunching slog over cover for SIX! IND-W 40/0 in 4 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:42 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Mandhana smacks! Mandhana unleashed! She takes apart Sugandika with back-to-back SIXes over mid-on and backward square, backing up the two boundaries from the previous over with some excellent shot-making. 13 runs from the over. IND-W 29/0 in 3 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:39 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026:Tight over Mithali Ayodhya from the opposite end Shafali moves in with a confident stride to push the delivery through cover for two runs. The slingy action keeps the batters rooted to the crease. Tight over, just three runs from the over. IND-W 12/0 in 2 overs Sep 22, 2026 10:31 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Off the mark! Spin to open proceedings. Interesting call from the Lankans to hope and stall the Indian openers here. Sugandika Kumari takes the new ball, Shafali on strike. Runs straightaway for India as Shafali is off the mark with a firm tap down to long-on for a single. Close, beaten! Sugandika angles the ball across the turf, pinning Mandhana on the backfoot and beating the outside edge. She gets what she wants in the second attempt - rocking back and nimbly scything Sugandika through cover-point for FOUR. Back-to-back boundaries for Mandhana as she simply recreates the cut for a third successive delivery and bisects the point and cover fielder again! IND-W 9/0 in 1 over Sep 22, 2026 10:30 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Game on The national anthems have been played. All limbered up and ready to go. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana walk out to the middle as the Sri Lanka huddle disperses onto the field. A repeat of the Asia Cup final will decide the winners in another continental contest. Sep 22, 2026 10:10 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Playing XI updates Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud Sep 22, 2026 10:01 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: TOSS India win toss, opt to bat first A third successive toss win for Harmanpreet Kaur and they have decided to put the runs up on the board first. Sep 22, 2026 09:53 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Toss coming up India had opted to bowl first in the quarters against Japan and walked away with the contest expectedly in a canter. Come the semi-finals, India showed their batting heft, although the engine room was powered mainly by the scintillating form of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The middle-order has been erratic in their ways for some time now and Sri Lanka will need to nail down the Indian openers early to redeem themselves 12 days after the Asia Cup final loss to India in Dubai. Sep 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Pakistan claim bronze Pakistan, the 2010 and 2014 women's cricket gold medal winners, have clinched the bronze medal in the event this time, beating Bangladesh earlier this morning in Nisshin. Sep 22, 2026 09:49 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Road to final India QF: Beat Japan by eight wickets SF: Beat Bangladesh by 114 runs Sri Lanka QF: Beat Malaysia by 86 runs SF: Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets Sep 22, 2026 09:42 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20I Final Asian Games 2026: Match squads India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav. Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani. Sep 22, 2026 09:40 AM IST IND vs SL Women's T20I Final, Asian Games 2026 Live Score: Welcome Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2026 Asian Games. India will be feeling the heat after a spate of close shaves, missing out on the gold medal on a few occasions. There's a huge responsibility in that regard with Harmnpreet Kaur's team, standing as firm favourites to retain their gold medal. Can India open their gold count this afternoon in Nisshin? Stay tuned for all updates.