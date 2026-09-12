Women’s Asia Cup: India face familiar foes Sri Lanka, their left-arm gauntlet

Over the years, the Women’s Asia Cup has changed formats, expanded its field and travelled across the continent. Yet, one fixture has been a recurring feature when the title has been on the line.

India and Sri Lanka contested the title in each of the first four editions before going 14 years without meeting in a summit clash. Since 2022, however, they have once again become familiar opponents in the title clash. Sunday in Dubai will mark their third successive final at the continental event.

India swept aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the 2022 final in Sylhet, but Sri Lanka stunned India in Dambulla two years later, winning by the same margin to claim their maiden title.

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India’s batting in the 2026 edition has been driven by Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. The former leads the batting charts with 168 runs at a strike rate of 169.70, while Mandhana has 154 at 171.11. But beyond the left-handed Mandhana, India’s top order is stacked with right-handers. Shafali, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh form India’s batting core. That provides Sri Lanka an intriguing match-up through their slow left-arm duo of Sugandika Kumari and 17-year-old Chamudi Praboda.

Smriti Mandhana plays a shot against Hong Kong, China in the Asia Cup. (Credit: ACC) Smriti Mandhana plays a shot against Hong Kong, China in the Asia Cup. (Credit: ACC)

The pair have been among Sri Lanka’s most economical bowlers in the tournament. Sugandika has taken six wickets and conceded 63 runs in 15 overs, while Chamudi has five wickets for 66 runs in 15 overs. Together, they have taken 11 wickets in 30 overs at an economy rate of 4.3. Sugandika has been trusted in the powerplay and dismissed Muneeba Ali in the semifinal on Friday against Pakistan. Chamudi has often bowled later and generated turn, a skill she showcased when she outfoxed Sadaf Shamas with late turn and had her stumped in the same game.

Their match-up against India’s right-hander-heavy line-up could prove decisive.

In India’s semi-final against Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter took 1/25 in four overs and dismissed Richa, reacting to her charge by going wider and bowling it slower before having her stumped. She also helped mount pressure on Harmanpreet, who was 2 off 10 at one stage. Bangladesh leg-spinner Rabeya Khan posed a similar challenge by turning the ball away. Pratika struck her for six by using her feet before falling after advancing again, top-edging to cover.

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It was not the first time India had been tested by spinners who possessed the ability to turn the ball away. Against Thailand, leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi took 3/26 and dismissed three right-handers – Pratika, Shafali and Richa. Not all three wickets fell to turn, but Richa’s stood out. She tried to hit a flighted ball outside off over cover but picked the fielder.

Shafali Verma in action. (BCCI/X) Shafali Verma in action. (BCCI/X)

For India, the answer to Sri Lanka’s left-arm duo need not be to err on the side of caution. The batters have shown they can disrupt spinners by taking the attack to them. Shafali has used the reverse sweep, Pratika has skipped down the pitch, and Richa has backed her power to clear the field. The challenge will be knowing when to attack and when to defend against bowlers who can vary their lengths and pace.

Chamudi has shown an ability to dismiss batters who look to advance against her. In her 3/21 against Bangladesh, she dismissed Sobhana Mostary, who came down the pitch to her. The ball turned away, beat her, and she was stumped.

Sri Lanka has another major threat in captain Chamari Athapaththu. Her off-spin has accounted for 11 wickets, including a remarkable 7/5 against Indonesia, making her the tournament’s joint leading wicket-taker. But India’s batting composition could make Sugandika and Chamudi more important on Sunday. With four right-handers between Mandhana and Deepti Sharma in India’s likely top six, Sri Lanka could bowl the left-arm duo at different stages.

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Mandhana, in particular, could hold the key. If she can stay at the crease with the right-handers, Sri Lanka will have to adjust their lines and fields instead of settling into one match-up.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinners have gone at a combined 4.3 runs an over. Against an Indian batting order packed with right-handers, their ability to maintain that control could be crucial. With India trying to reclaim the title from the team that took it from them two years ago, that match-up could ultimately decide the final.

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