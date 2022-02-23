India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Test Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: With Rohit Sharma being appointed as India’s skipper in all three formats, the rejuvenated hosts will take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I and two-match Test series.

India have defeated West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series. Sri Lanka ware thrashed by T20 World Cup Champions Australia by 4-1 in a five-match T20I series.

Injuries

Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav will miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home because of injuries. The two players picked up on-field injuries during the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Despite the injury setbacks, the BCCI has not announced replacements. Earlier, the board had named an 18-member squad that included the returning Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson.

For Sri Lanka, three players picked up injuries during their 1-4 series loss against Australia and will play no part in the India series. Batter Avishka Fernando could be out for several months after sustaining a knee injury that is likely to require surgery; allrounder Ramesh Mendis fractured his thumb while batting in the nets, and round-arm seamer Nuwan Thushara picked up a side strain in the middle of a spell. Kusal Perera, who had not gone to Australia either, continues to be unavailable through injury.

As a major setback for the visitors, Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, has once again, returned a positive result when a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on the player on Tuesday (22nd February). A PCR test too confirmed the result.

He was first found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on the 15th February 2022. The player was transferred to Melbourne from Canberra and will remain in isolation until he returns a negative PCR Test Report.

IND vs SL T20I series Schedule

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on February 24. The next 2 T20I matches will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27. The two-match Test series will be played at Mohali (March 4-8) and Bengaluru (March 12-16).

Trivia

The opening Test in Mohali will be Virat Kohli’s 100th match in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma will lead India for the first time in red ball cricket after being appointed as India’s skipper in all three formats.

Squads

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Sri Lanka squad is yet to be announced.

IND vs SL series Live Streaming

Both the T20I and Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.