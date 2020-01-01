Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for India T20Is, Angelo Mathews returns

Sri Lanka T20I skipper Lasith Malinga (File Photo) Sri Lanka T20I skipper Lasith Malinga (File Photo)

Sri Lanka have named the 16-man squad which will take on India in a series of three T20I matches in January 2020.

Angelo Mathews, who last played a T20 sixteen months ago, has been redrafted into the side. Lasith Malinga will lead the side.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha

Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour 2020 – https://t.co/JV77409Pd0#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UCZAYcmcOz — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 1, 2020

The series will kick off in Guwahati on January 5. The second and the third T20Is will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively.

India Squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Schedule

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I (Guwahati)

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I (Indore)

January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (Pune)

