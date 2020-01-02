India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2020: Full Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming Details

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) T20 Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Venues, Time Table, Players List: Indian cricket team’s new year beginning with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia. This will mark the end of India’s home season for some time.

Normally, a T20 series against Sri Lanka means trying out some new players and giving rest to the seniors. This time, though, only Rohit Sharma has been given rest and Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah are making their comeback. Sri Lanka come into this series with some questions to answer about their exciting T20 side. Sri Lanka won 3-0 in Pakistan but lost 3-0 to Australia in Australia shortly after. They have never had too much of success against India in India, especially recently, and would love to turn that record around a bit.

Series Schedule:

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I (Guwahati) at 7 PM

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I (Indore) at 7 PM

January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (Pune) at 7 PM

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Ticket Booking Online:

India vs Sri Lanka Ist T20 International match tickets can be bought at respective venues as well as online on Paytm and Bookmyshow.

Live Streaming:

Live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available online on the Hotstar app. The match can also be streamed live on the Jio TV app.

TV Telecast

Apart from live streaming, the match can also be watched LIVE on the following channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD.

Watch Video:

