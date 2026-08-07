India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Practice Match Day 1: SL 363/8 at Stumps vs IND in Colombo

India vs SLC XI Live Score: India will take on Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI)

Shubman Gill and Co. begin their final lap of preparations on a momentous Test tour against Sri Lanka in Colombo today, taking on the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI in a three-day game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.

However, even before the tour has officially begun, the visitors have suffered another minor injury setback with the captain being ruled out of fielding action after the SLC XI opted to bat first. Gill sustained an injury during practice overnight, prompting the management to rest him from fielding duties.

Story continues below this ad A squad ravaged by injuries, poor form and a World Test Championship (WTC) campaign hanging in the balance, coach Gautam Gambhir and India have a lot of questions to answer during a tricky tour in the island nation. The potentially drier tracks with heavy bouts of spin can test the verve of India’s transitioning Test batting unit, who have conceded stinging defeats to New Zealand and South Africa at home in the last two years. Follow the India vs SLC XI Practice Match – Day 1 updates from Colombo Live Updates Aug 7, 2026 05:24 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 363/8 at Stumps vs IND in Colombo That is the end of the day's play. India will be fairly happy with the proceedings. They have picked up eight wickets and managed to give all their bowlers a decent spell. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would have been hoping the starts the young batters have got initially could have been converted to a century. That's it from us folks. Do join us tomorrow. Aug 7, 2026 05:16 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 354/8 (88.1 overs) vs IND Manav Suthar has been brought into the attack, and he has picked up Sonal. The batter tried to sweep the ball and was trapped in front of the wicket and was given out LBW straight away by the umpire. He has looked the best bowler for India today; his lines and lengths have been pretty immaculate. Aug 7, 2026 05:07 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 348/7 (85.1 overs) vs IND Ravindra Jadeja has picked up Mendis here. The batter thought it was good enough to cut the ball, but Jadeja once again showed that it is that delivery which tends to skid on, and the batter edged it to Padikkal at slip, who took a wonderful catch. Second wicket for Jadeja today; he will be pretty happy with his work today. Aug 7, 2026 04:56 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 339/6 (83.1 overs) vs IND Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar are the bowling combination change which India went with. It was a little strange decision to take Jadeja out of the attack when they did. He was just starting to get into some sort of rhythm with his bowling; it was very important for India that Jadeja did well here. Aug 7, 2026 04:47 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 326/6 (81.4 overs) vs IND It has been a good long spell from Kuldeep Yadav, and India seems not to want to take the new ball and continue with what they have here. Ideally, a spell from Prasidh Krishna to close out the day might not be a bad ploy, just to see how much he has left in the tank at this stage of the day. When it comes to a real game situation, he might have to come and bowl. Aug 7, 2026 04:36 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 321/6 (79.1 overs) vs IND Saransh Jain has had an okayish day. It is not something he would be proud of; he would have liked to pick up a few wickets in the bag, but things did not go his way. To be fair to him, the conditions have been pretty batter-friendly, and he tried to get his wickets the conventional way, which seemed a little outdated. Aug 7, 2026 04:28 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 312/6 (76.5 overs) vs IND Ramesh Mendis has walked into the middle for Sri Lanka. He might be one of the players who will start next week for the national side. He is a pretty good batter and also a more than handy off-spinner. Someone who can bowl that magic ball from time to time to pick wickets, but consistency has not been his forte. Aug 7, 2026 04:17 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 303/6 (73.4 overs) vs IND Kuldeep Yadav has picked up Anjala and broken through the resistance Sri Lanka were showing in the middle. He is quite a hard bowler to bat against when not faced previously. And that is what seems to have happened to Anjala. He is getting into a good rhythm here, and if Kuldeep gets a few more wickets in this game...might do him a world of good. Aug 7, 2026 04:07 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 284/6 (71.1 overs) vs IND Kuldeep Yadav has been a tad bit expensive today. Most of the runs scored against him came when the batters took him on earlier in the morning. In this spell, he has been bowling decently, not to the standards we know he can deliver, but by only bowling more and more, he will get into some sort of rhythm by the first game. As we update, Kuldeep picks Anjala. Aug 7, 2026 03:57 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 280/5 (70.1 overs) vs IND It might not be a bad ploy for India to consider bringing in Saransh Jain and giving him a few overs. In his first spell, he did toss up a few, and the batters took him down quite easily, but now, with both batters trying to play within themselves, Jain might get into his spell nicely and get a bit of exposure. Aug 7, 2026 03:47 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 269/5 (68 overs) vs IND After a few quick wickets, Sri Lankan batters Dinusha and Bandara have toned down a bit with their aggression. They are batting a little cautiously and might be waiting to keep the wickets preserved before the second new ball if India does take it. If they lose a wicket here, that will mean they will expose a lower-order batter to the brand new ball. Aug 7, 2026 03:36 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 262/5 (65.5 overs) vs IND It is Siraj and Kuldeep who are operating at the moment. For the majority of the day, apart from the first few overs, India have tried to go with a seamer from one end and a spinner from the other. We might see them do the same during the Test series unless they start turning from the first ball, which can be expected in these parts of the world. Aug 7, 2026 03:26 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 259/5 (64 overs) vs IND This has been a good passage for India. Since Jadeja has picked up a wicket in the noon session of Pasindu, Sri Lanka has not been able to stitch a partnership. The emphasis has been more on attacking shots, which is not a wrong thing to do, but the moments they have picked to attack the bowlers are a tad bit questionable. Aug 7, 2026 03:16 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 256/5 (62.4 overs) vs IND Kuldeep Yadav has picked up Ahaan. It was a sweep shot the batter top-edged, and it went straight to Gurnoor Brar. Well, the way Sri Lanka is batting before the Tea break and after that is exposing their lack of experience among the youngsters at this level. They must learn how to navigate through these breaks. Aug 7, 2026 03:07 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 250/4 (60.1 overs) vs IND Going back to Brar before the break, it was a bit of nothing shot from the batter, but the way he has hurried with pace and bounce is what makes Brar dangerous in these conditions. He can be quite lethal once the ball is a little old-ish; if he can start nailing that yorker in with the reversing ball with all the attributes he has, he can be one of the top bowlers in the world. Aug 7, 2026 03:01 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome back! We are back for the final session of the evening. India did get better through the noon session, and they would want to create a few more inroads in this final session. They would want the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain to get a wicket apiece just to build some confidence going into the Test series. Aug 7, 2026 02:45 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 246/4 at Tea vs IND at Colombo That is Tea break here in Colombo. Brar has struck with the wicket of Rathnanayake. It has been a better session, but there are still a few rough edges to be ironed out from the bowling department. Saransh Jain, who had his opportunity to bowl, did a decent job. Manav Suthar, though, has once again been pretty impressive from the Sri Lankan perspective. Ravindu has batted well and he has been the star batter for Sri Lanka. Aug 7, 2026 02:32 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 241/3 (57.2 overs) vs IND We are closing in on the tea break here, and although India has managed to pick up a couple of wickets, it has been another fruitful session for the Sri Lankans. They have managed to carry out the good work that they did in the morning; if anything, they would have wanted Ravindu to convert his start into a big three-digit score. Aug 7, 2026 02:24 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 223/3 (55.4 overs) vs IND Gurnoor Brar has come back into the attack. He is the one bowler who has been pretty impressive with his pace and height. There is a pretty high possibility that he might make his Test match debut in the series in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Ideally, Prasidh and Siraj might start the series in the second match; there might be a chance for him to come in. Aug 7, 2026 02:11 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 210/3 (52.1 overs) vs IND Manav Suthar has picked up the wicket of Ravindu, who was batting pretty well. It was a delivery tossed up wide outside the off-stump, and Ravindu tried to charge down the track and tried to hit over the top a bit of an unnecessary shot but Suthar gets his man. It is his ability to flight and deceive the batters that did the trick on that occasion. Aug 7, 2026 02:02 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 201/2 (49 overs) vs IND 200 up for Sri Lanka, and it has come at a good pace, and for most of that batting innings they have looked unscathed. Ravindu, who took his time initially, is playing a nice innings out here in the middle. It does seem like he will go on to score a century here; it will be a good one on his resume to make his case for the national side. Aug 7, 2026 01:52 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 189/2 (46 overs) vs IND Well, off-spinner Saransh Jain has had his first over and has conceded seven runs. Well, it is not often a 32-year-old who has not been in the limelight gets picked in the Indian squad, but here is Jain. The surface is not offering a lot; it might be a case of him bowling tidily and hoping the mistake comes from the batters. Will be interesting to see if he gets picked next week in the starting eleven. Aug 7, 2026 01:42 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 180/2 (43.4 overs) vs IND Manav Suthar has bowled quite tidily today. When he played his first game, he did not have Ravindra Jadeja, but in the upcoming series he will have Jadeja bowling next to him, who can guide him on what lines and lengths he can operate in the different situations he might face. A good learning curve ahead for Suthar in the upcoming series. Aug 7, 2026 01:32 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 172/2 (41.1 overs) vs IND Ravindra Jadeja has got the breakthrough here. A few tidy overs from both ends, and Pasindu tried to pull the ball. The left-armer's delivery pitched and skidded through, and that is what makes Jadeja's lethal one the one which skids through, and the batters tend to completely get deceived by the pace. Aug 7, 2026 01:22 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 170/1 (39.1 overs) vs IND Prasidh Krishna has come into the attack here. He can be the difference-maker at this stage of the innings with his height. He can hit his natural length and try and hope Sri Lankan batters find it hard. India can also have a square-leg fielder and create that doubt in the mind of the batter that a short ball is around the corner. Aug 7, 2026 01:12 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 166/1 (36.1 overs) vs IND It is pretty refreshing to see how these young Sri Lankan batters have been batting. They have gone for their shots and scored at a brisk pace, which is how the modern Test batters bat. Sometimes the batters from Sri Lanka who have come to international cricket did find it hard to adjust to the tempo; either they have been too quick or too slow. Aug 7, 2026 01:06 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 160/1 (34.4 overs) vs IND It will be interesting to see what the role of Washington Sundar is in this team when he returns. He is one person who can replace Jadeja in this batting lineup. He is very good with the bat, and with the ball, there is some work that needs to be done. The management has tried a few things with him without much success. Aug 7, 2026 01:04 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 155/1 (34 overs) vs IND The misery continues to pile on the Indians in the noon session; both Ravindu and Pasindu have been quite superb with their batting and seem like they are resuming from where they left off in the morning session. Ravindra Jadeja, the way he has bowled today and in recent times, is a cause of concern for the management. Aug 7, 2026 12:05 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 138/1 at Lunch vs IND in Colombo That's the end of the morning session. It has been all about Sri Lanka. Their batters Madhuska and Ravindu have been quite superb at the top. The former's approach would have taken India by a bit of surprise, and these are the kind of players Sri Lanka would need to fit into their Test line-up. Bowling, on the other hand, has been decent but could have been better. We will be back after the break, so stay with us. Aug 7, 2026 11:57 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 134/1 (27.1 overs) vs IND Another nice partnership brewing between Pasindu and Ravindu. It does have a green tinge on the surface, but the ball did not do anything for the seamers early on. For a game which is only three days, one would say it is too much grass to leave. It is a good exposure to the Sri Lankan batters, though, facing these quality Indian bowlers on a flat track. Aug 7, 2026 11:46 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 127/1 (24 overs) vs IND This is an important outing for Kuldeep Yadav. He has not been in the scheme of things in white-ball cricket, and in red-ball too his performances have dipped a bit in recent times. These surfaces, especially, are a little on the slower side, and he needs to give a bit more zip with the ball by himself, which has been an issue which haunted all through his career. Aug 7, 2026 11:37 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 110/0 (21.1 overs) vs IND What a tame ending to Madhuska's innings here. He got himself run out. He was batting like a dream; probably that was the only way India could have gotten his wicket. They have brought in the bowling changes for the visitors in Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav. It will be very interesting to see how Suthar does. Aug 7, 2026 11:27 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 101/0 (19 overs) vs IND Both Sri Lankan openers have put on a 100-run stand here in the middle. The pace at which they have got these runs has been quite impressive. Madhuska has looked pretty impressive with the way he has gone about his business here to start with. He seems to be a pretty classy player on the eye. Aug 7, 2026 11:17 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 82/0 (16.4 overs) vs IND It has been a pretty curious case with Ravindra Jadeja. He just seems to be lacking that extra oomph in his bowling in recent times, which he used to have earlier. His odd ball tends to skid on quicker than usual, which has not been the case. Also, he has been taking quite a bit of time to get into rhtyhm and his spells in his games. Aug 7, 2026 11:09 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 65/0 (15 overs) vs IND We have reached the water break, and it has been a pretty good start for Sri Lanka. Indian bowlers have been a little rusty to start with; they need to strike a few blows just to get their confidence going. Ravindra Jadeja is the new bowler who has come into the attack he needs to get a few wickets to get his confidence up as he has not been able to pick up wickets like he used to. Aug 7, 2026 10:57 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 57/0 (12.1 overs) vs IND Madushka is batting quite well here. He has good technique about him, and the most important part is that he is scoring at a good clip, which is a handy feature to have when playing in the subcontinent as an opener. Once the ball gets a little older, it tends to start to grip and turn a little more, so it becomes easier to get those runs early on, especially in these conditions. Aug 7, 2026 10:47 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 40/0 (9 overs) vs IND Sri Lankan openers are scoring at a brisk pace here. Prasidh Krishna is going for a few runs. It might be time for India to consider bringing the spinners into the attack. Manav Suthar, who has already impressed with his bowling in the first Test, might be the first option India turn to, given the presence of two right-handers. Aug 7, 2026 10:37 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 28/0 (8 overs) vs IND It has been a weird international career for Prasidh Krishna. He has been quite superb in the ODI format and decent in red-ball cricket, but T20Is have not been very kind to him to start with. He would want to better his red-ball performances because his strength is in this format; bowling long spells, he is a pretty rhythm bowler. Aug 7, 2026 10:27 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 23/0 (6.1 overs) vs IND Good start from both the Indian seamers; they are hitting that good length consistently but are erring in their line a bit at this point. In these conditions, when the new ball is at a premium, Krishna can push the ball a little further just because the swing is on offer only for a very limited period, and there also will be some new-ball moisture. Aug 7, 2026 10:17 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 14/0 (4 overs) vs IND Sri Lanka has managed to get a few boundaries away to start their innings here early in the piece. Both Rasantha and Fernando seem to be pretty attacking in nature. Sri Lankan openers after Tilakaratne Dilshan have been quite one-dimensional in terms of their gameplay; they need a bit of flair up at the top to put pressure on the opposition. Aug 7, 2026 10:07 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SL 8/0 (1.3 overs) vs IND Mohammed Siraj has taken the new ball for India. He has done quite well against the Lankans, albeit in a different format, but with the humid conditions in this part of the world, he tends to get a bit of swing and seam in the air, which he can enjoy. Prasidh Krishna has taken the new ball from the other end in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah; he will play a key part. Aug 7, 2026 10:02 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: Let's go! It is going to pretty thrilling day of cricket. India has not been in Sri Lanka for the last nine years. Although the conditions might be different to what we will get in the first Test, it will be a good game to see who does what and how the roles are distributed among players. Aug 7, 2026 09:52 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: Teams Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha India (Batting XI, fielding XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar Aug 7, 2026 09:49 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: Erring spin game Here's a look at how India's active Test batters have fared in the series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, their regressing spin shares emerging as a major problem in the transition. Aug 7, 2026 09:43 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: Gill out of action on opening day An update from the BCCI says that Shubman Gill will not take the field on the opening day after India have been asked to bowl first. "Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the statement read. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence. Aug 7, 2026 09:41 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: TOSS TOSS: SLC XI have won the toss and elected to bat first Aug 7, 2026 09:38 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: A spin test India's batters have been found wanting during their last two home series defeats - a landmark 3-0 surrender to New Zealand and a 2-0 drubbing against South Africa last year. The lack of a specific batting template to take down visiting spinners have marred their averages and crushed India's overbearing home record. Ahead of the crucial two-match tour in Sri Lanka that officially begins next week, the Indian batters have been sounded out to employ a fresh and positive approach against spin. Read more from Venkata Krishna B Aug 7, 2026 09:35 AM IST India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, Day 1: Rain threat in Colombo The warm-up game could be dampened this morning with spells of rain in Colombo. According to the forecast, rain spells have been predicted throughout the day. Aug 7, 2026 09:30 AM IST India vs SLC XI Live, Day 1: Match squads India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar Sri Lanka XI Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Isitha Wijesundera, Asanka Manoj, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha Aug 7, 2026 09:30 AM IST IND vs SLC XI, Day 1 LIVE: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first day of India's practice match against the SLC XI in Colombo. A rain threat looms large in the city as Shubman Gill's men aim to seize some important hours out in the Lankan conditions this weekend. Stay tuned for all updates as the match is slated to begin at 10 AM IST. After back-to-back home whitewashes exposed India's batting against turn, India have arrived in Sri Lanka with a clear mandate: sweep the left-arm spin, step out to off-spin, or face the same trap that undid them against New Zealand and South Africa. (READ MORE)

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